Brazil records 143 deaths in the last 24 hours

Brazil registered today 148 deaths as a result of covid-19 and a moving average of 110 deaths. UOL is part.

The information, however, may still be affected by the data blackout that has been happening for almost a month, since the Ministry of Health’s systems were the target of a hacker attack.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 619,878 Brazilians have died of covid-19 and 22,448,741 people have been diagnosed with the disease.

Acre, Alagoas, Amapá, Roraima, Sergipe had no deaths since 20:00 yesterday.

Brazil presents a trend of stability in relation to the average of deaths (14%). The variation is calculated by comparing the average with the same index from 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between the two values, it means stability.

Only the Southeast region shows a downward trend (-36%). Midwest (-9%) and Northeast (9%) are stable. The North (140%) and the South (25%) the only region with an acceleration trend.

However, due to covid data blackout, the variation does not necessarily mirror what has been happening in each state.

Eight states and more the DF show a stable trend in the average of deaths, while ten show a high and eight a fall.

The number of positive tests in the last 24 hours was much higher than the day before and stood at 53,419. The moving average of cases was 23,338.

Today, several states have registered thousands of new covid-19 cases, but have not specified that the numbers were dammed or that they correspond to the outbreak caused by the omicron variant.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-35%)

Minas Gerais: stability (-5%)

Rio de Janeiro: stability (-14%)

North region

Amazons: stability (0%)

Tocantins: stability (0%)

Northeast region

Piauí: stability (-13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-50%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stability (0%)

Goiás: stability (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: drop (-25%)

South region

Paraná: stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-42%)

Santa Catarina: high (85%)

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.