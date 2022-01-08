Brazil registers 53,400 cases per Covid in 24 hours, and moving average rises to 23,300 per day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered 53,419 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 22,448,362 confirmed diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 23,338 –the highest recorded since September 24 of last year (when it was in 32,038), coming back to be above the 20,000 mark. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was +639%, indicating an upward trend in cases of the disease.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23, 2021.

Experts believe the increase in cases seen in recent days is the result of a combination: data that were retained due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s notification system and the dissemination of the omicron variant.

In Minas Gerais 10,982 cases were registered on the last day, the highest number in the state for the past 6 months.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

The country also registered 148 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, totaling 619,878 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was the 110. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was +14%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average of deaths:

Saturday (1): 97

Sunday (2): 98

Monday (3): 96

Tuesday (4): 96

Wednesday (5): 98

Thursday (6): 101

Friday (7): 110

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Five states had no record of death on the day: AC, AP, RR and SE. In Acre, there was also no record of new cases on the day.

System standardization

The states began to normalize on Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 numbers in Brazil after the Ministry of Health’s data blackout.

On December 12, the ministry informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (December 14) was not fulfilled.

On the rise (10 states): SE, MT, PA, BA, CE, SC, SP, MA, PE and RO

SE, MT, PA, BA, CE, SC, SP, MA, PE and RO In stability (7 states and the DF): AC, DF, TO, PR, AM, MG, PI, RJ

AC, DF, TO, PR, AM, MG, PI, RJ Falling (9 states): PB, MS, ES, GO, RS, RN, AL, AP, RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -35%

MG: -5%

RJ: -14%

SP: +43%

DF: 0%

GO: -41%

MS: -25%

MT: +178%

AC: 0%

AM: 0%

AP: -71%

PA: +141%

RO: +59%

RR: -100%

TO: 0%

AL: -60%

BA: +89%

EC: +88%

MA: +31%

PB: -17%

PE: +20%

PI: -13%

RN: -50%

SE: +200%

