British actress dies one day after being diagnosed with cervical cancer

posted on 01/07/2022 15:32



Actress Porsche Mcgregor-Sims – (credit: Reproduction/Instagram @ porsche_pops)

Almost a year after the death of 27-year-old model, actress and event planner, Porsche McGregor-Sims, her family decided to make public the real reasons for her death. On April 14, 2020, the day after being diagnosed with cervical cancer — or cervical cancer — she died in a hospital in the city of Portsmouth, UK.

According to the family, Porsche began experiencing abdominal pain and bleeding in December 2019. The following month, she reportedly went to a gynecologist to deal with the pain, but her symptoms were ignored by doctors.

According to the newspaper of New York Post, experts initially considered the actress’ symptoms only as psychological problems or “hormonal disorder”. The actress’s doctor, Peter Schlesinger, claimed at the time that it would not be necessary to investigate the symptoms in depth because Porsche had stopped taking birth control shots and her body could be in shock from the lack of hormone. He also said that more extensive testing would not be beneficial at her age.

In a speech, the actress’ mother, Fiona Hawke, even said that the doctor did not do the most basic thing with her daughter, which was to perform an internal exam based on the symptoms she was feeling. “That doesn’t make sense to me,” she said.

In response, Schlesinger explained the reasons for not performing a complete physical examination to reveal any physical anomalies in the young woman. “A standard Pap smear or scheduling a CT scan would also take longer, especially during the holiday season and full physical exams aren’t as common these days,” he said.

“If someone was in the room with me, they probably would have done [mais]. But we’re all here today with the benefit of a retrospective,” he added.

In March 2020, just at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Porsche developed symptoms of the disease such as shortness of breath and the family doctor recommended a series of antibiotics for treatment, but as the symptoms progressed, doctors were even more suspicious of a diagnosis. of covid. As her respiratory conditions were so poor, Porsche was transferred to Queen Alexandra Hospital in the city of Portsmouth, UK, where she died on April 14, 2020.

In addition to his mother, Porsche McGregor-Sims also left her fiance, Mark Chappel, and his twin brother Deucalion.

cervical cancer

Worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most common in women. In 2018, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), about 570 thousand women were diagnosed and of these, 311,000 died from the disease.

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), cervical cancer is the third most common type of cancer among Brazilian women. In 2019, 6,596 deaths from the disease were recorded. Also according to INCA, cervical cancer is a slow-developing disease, which may not present symptoms at an early stage. However, in more advanced cases, it can progress to intermittent bleeding (which comes and goes) or after sexual intercourse, abnormal vaginal discharge and abdominal pain associated with urinary or intestinal complaints.