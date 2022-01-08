British actress dies the day after discovering cancer, and investigation uncovers medical error in the case: “She didn’t do the most basic thing”

The death of British model and actress Porsche McGregor-Sims last year caused a stir and outrage. One day after discovering that she had cervical cancer, the young woman died at 27 years of age. It turns out that, months earlier, she sought medical attention because of her symptoms and received treatment for a hormonal disorder. Now the young woman’s family is calling for justice, and the case could be investigated as a major flaw in England’s healthcare system.

According to the New York Post, in December 2019, Porsche first reported unusual abdominal pain and bleeding to the doctor who saw her at the hospital. She was referred to a gynecologist a month later. The doctor, Peter Schlesinger, initially did not see that she had an aggressive form of cervical cancer, and considered that additional tests “would not be of benefit” for her age.

By that time, the actress had stopped taking regular birth control shots, which they assumed was a “hormonal” shock to her system. With that, McGregor-Sims was medicated to deal with this health condition. In March 2020, she became short of breath and sought medical attention, but was once again given a list of antibiotics to take. The situation worsened, the young woman had to be hospitalized, at first on suspicion of having contracted Covid-19. Closer examination identified the cancer, but it was too late; the next day Porsche died.

Now, the case has been investigated to find out if there really was negligence on the part of the professionals who treated the artist, especially the gynecologist Peter Schlesinger. In testimony, he claimed that Porsche’s condition appeared to be of “low risk”, and that the situation could have been different, if she had gone to the appointment with a companion who could ensure her physical integrity during more invasive exams.

“If someone was in the room with me, they probably would have done [mais exames]. But we’re all here today with the benefit of a retrospective.”, started. “I thought there were a number of potential causes for her pain. Considering the fact that she had stopped using the contraceptive method, I suggested that she take it again to see if the pain would stop”, he then explained, adding that a Pap smear, performed by Porsche in 2017, did not show any abnormalities. Peter stated that he is “very sad” and apologized to the family.

The professional’s speeches greatly displeased Fiona Hawke, Porsche’s mother. “You didn’t do the most basic thing — do an internal exam on her… One of the simplest and most fundamental ways to screen someone for cervical cancer”, said in a statement. The matriarch also honored her daughter. “The number of people she has impacted in her short life is the main reflection of who she was. She saw only the best in everything and everyone. She was a lovely person and losing her was like the sun had gone out. It’s scary to think that someone with so much energy can disappear overnight”, he stated.