Bucks smash the Nets at night by trio Giannis, Portis and Middleton | nba

THE Milwaukee Bucks went to New York and beat the Brooklyn Nets 121 x 109 in a vital confrontation for the dispute of the Eastern Conference. The trio Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Portis were in an inspired night, adding to 76 points (31 for Giannis, 25 for Bobby and 20 for Khris).

The clash marked a direct duel between the 2nd and 3rd placed in the East, respectively Nets and Bucks. Better for the visiting team, which reached 26 wins and 15 losses, but continued behind their rivals, who went 24-13.

Milwaukee has a trip to Charlotte ahead of him, where he faces the Hornets twice in a row, the first time this Saturday at 9 pm. Brooklyn hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 2pm.

Portis dominates the bottle

With Durant, Harden, Antetokounmpo and Middleton on the court, the protagonist at the start of the match was… Bobby Portis. The Milwaukee center led the Bucks with 8 points and four rebounds, taking the visiting team to a 17-9 lead midway through the first quarter.

At the end of the period, KD and Giannis started to fight a private duel, which kept the difference in the same place of eight points, with 10 scored by the Greek and 8 by the American. The second period began and Portis’s show continued. It was 10 points in the first six minutes that widened the difference.

1 of 4 Bobby Portis Attempts to Strike the Brooklyn Nets — Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Bobby Portis takes a shot at the Brooklyn Nets — Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Even saving Antetkounmpo and Khris Middleton for most of the second period, the Bucks continued to dominate and manage the advantage, thanks to the good performance of reserves, such as Rodney Hood, and the center, who went to the interval with 20 scored.

Even in the first minutes of the third stage, Kevin Durant committed his fourth foul in the match, but he still continued on the court, but much more careful in defense. Who came back so well from the break was Khris Middleton.

2 of 4 Kevin Durant Suffers From Bucks Heavy Marking — Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Kevin Durant suffers from heavy tagging by the Bucks — Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The point guard had 15 points in the first six minutes of the period and helped to extend the gap to 23. Brooklyn tried to react early in the last quarter, which shortened Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rest.

With the Greek on the court, the visitors managed to slow down the reaction and bring the advantage back to the 20’s, after reaching 13. The victory was so dominant that from the middle of the final period onwards only the reserves of the two teams entered the court. Best for Milwaukee who won 121-109.

Sixers win the sixth in a row

With double-double rights, Joel Embiid helped the Philadelphia 76ers to their sixth consecutive victory. The victim at the time was the San Antonio Spurs for 119 x 100. The Cameroonian had 31 points and 12 rebounds, in addition to 7 assists.

3 out of 4 Embiid makes great nail against the Spurs — Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Embiid makes beautiful nail against the Spurs — Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

76ers: 5th in the East.

Spurs: 11th in the West.

VanVleet shines, and Raptors surprise Jazz

The Toronto Raptors hosted the Utah Jazz and won by 122 x 108. Fred VanVleet was the main protagonist when he scored the first triple-double of his career: there were 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the guard.

4 of 4 VanVleet Shoots to Three in Canada No-Over Game — Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images VanVleet shoots to three in Canada’s no-go game — Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images