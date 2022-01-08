Butantan says current flu vaccine protects against H3N2 Darwin

Abhishek Pratap 4 mins ago News Comments Off on Butantan says current flu vaccine protects against H3N2 Darwin 0 Views

The Butantan Institute informed this Thursday (6/1) that the flu vaccine that is currently used in Brazil is capable of protecting the patient against the H3N2 Darwin influenza virus. The center, which produces the immunizing agent, carried out laboratory tests to analyze the effectiveness of the formula against the strain that causes the flu outbreak in the country.

According to the director of production at Butantan, Ricardo Oliveira, the current vaccine includes the H3N2 virus, but not the Darwin variant. However, the pathogens are similar enough to be recognized by the vaccinate’s organism, in what is called “cross protection”.

“You are very closely related to your mother, but you are different from her. The influenza strains are related, they have changes in the viral structure, in the amino acids, but there are parts of the virus that are the same and it gives this protection even with the virus update”, explained the specialist, in an interview with Agência Brasil.

Color photography. Woman appears blowing her nose with her eyes closed***Copy of 3 Cards_Picture_Gallery (8)

PeopleImages, Getty Images

Color photography. Man puts hand on masked face to cough***flu cough

After flu cases spread in Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, the states of São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais are also on alert against the influenza family virusesSeksan Mongkhonkhamsao/GettyImages

Color photography. Woman walks in rain under umbrella and hand over mouth with cloth.***Vaccine-influenza-2

Influenza viruses often spread during the winter, but pathogens have found room to spread now that people are returning to normal life.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis

Color photography. Influenza virus in microscope image***influenza virus

Influenza comprises 3 types of viruses A, B and C. The most worrisome are the influenza A and B viruses. In influenza A viruses, subtypes A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 stand out. Current outbreaks appear to be related to H3N2CDC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/GETTY IMAGES

Color photography. Woman uses cloth to blow nose***the flu

The seasonal virus has been circulating among humans since 1968, when there was an epidemic in Hong Kong. However, it was from 2005 that it began to circulate globallyGuido Mieth/GettyImages

Color photography. man coughing covid coronavirus***cough

The H3N2 variant mainly targets the elderly and children. In these groups, symptoms can be more severe.Getty Images

Color photography. Woman sitting on the sofa with her hand on her head and wearing cold clothes.***flu and dengue

The transmission of the H3N2 virus happens through droplets that are suspended in the air when the person with the flu coughs, speaks or sneezes. Contagion can also happen through direct contact with infected peopleBamboo Productions, Getty Images

illustration of man with flu***sick flu

Flu is less lethal than Covid, but symptoms can be worse. They include high fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, nausea, malaise, lack of appetite and feeling sluggish.stock

Color photography. Couple of man and woman appears sitting on sofa in warm clothes and sneezing.***the flu

Treatment for influenza viruses is done with symptomatic medications such as flu, analgesics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs. Rest, fluid intake and light nutrition are also recommended.stock

Color photography. Nurse applies vaccine dose in person's arm***flu vaccination

The immunizing agent protects against H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B virusesHugo Barreto/Metropolis

Color photography. Woman shows face shield near face.***flu(1)

The recommendation is that people avoid spending a long time indoors with crowds. Also, avoid putting your hands to your eyes and mouth before washing them.Ricardo Wolffenbuttel/Government of SC

Color photography. Crowd appears walking down the street with mask***PANDEMIC

A new variant of H3N2, called Darwin, has drawn the attention of experts after an outbreak of cases in the northern hemisphere. However, there is no data to prove the effectiveness of the vaccine against this variant Fernando Frazão/Agency Brazil

0

However, the protection is less than it would be with a specific vaccine. Butantan is already producing the updated version of the immunizing agent, which includes Darwin, and should start filling the formula in the first week of February.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Bolsonaro vetoes project that would allow refills for MEIs and Simples

After signaling that he would approve the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved