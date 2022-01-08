Butantan says current flu vaccine protects against H3N2 Darwin

The Butantan Institute informed this Thursday (6/1) that the flu vaccine that is currently used in Brazil is capable of protecting the patient against the H3N2 Darwin influenza virus. The center, which produces the immunizing agent, carried out laboratory tests to analyze the effectiveness of the formula against the strain that causes the flu outbreak in the country.

According to the director of production at Butantan, Ricardo Oliveira, the current vaccine includes the H3N2 virus, but not the Darwin variant. However, the pathogens are similar enough to be recognized by the vaccinate’s organism, in what is called “cross protection”.

“You are very closely related to your mother, but you are different from her. The influenza strains are related, they have changes in the viral structure, in the amino acids, but there are parts of the virus that are the same and it gives this protection even with the virus update”, explained the specialist, in an interview with Agência Brasil.

***Copy of 3 Cards_Picture_Gallery (8) PeopleImages, Getty Images ***flu cough After flu cases spread in Rio de Janeiro and Bahia, the states of São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais are also on alert against the influenza family virusesSeksan Mongkhonkhamsao/GettyImages ***Vaccine-influenza-2 Influenza viruses often spread during the winter, but pathogens have found room to spread now that people are returning to normal life.Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis ***influenza virus Influenza comprises 3 types of viruses A, B and C. The most worrisome are the influenza A and B viruses. In influenza A viruses, subtypes A/H1N1 and A/H3N2 stand out. Current outbreaks appear to be related to H3N2CDC/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/GETTY IMAGES ***the flu The seasonal virus has been circulating among humans since 1968, when there was an epidemic in Hong Kong. However, it was from 2005 that it began to circulate globallyGuido Mieth/GettyImages ***cough The H3N2 variant mainly targets the elderly and children. In these groups, symptoms can be more severe.Getty Images ***flu and dengue The transmission of the H3N2 virus happens through droplets that are suspended in the air when the person with the flu coughs, speaks or sneezes. Contagion can also happen through direct contact with infected peopleBamboo Productions, Getty Images ***sick flu Flu is less lethal than Covid, but symptoms can be worse. They include high fever, chills, muscle pain, headache, nausea, malaise, lack of appetite and feeling sluggish.stock ***the flu Treatment for influenza viruses is done with symptomatic medications such as flu, analgesics, antipyretics and anti-inflammatory drugs. Rest, fluid intake and light nutrition are also recommended.stock ***flu vaccination The immunizing agent protects against H1N1, H3N2 and influenza B virusesHugo Barreto/Metropolis ***flu(1) The recommendation is that people avoid spending a long time indoors with crowds. Also, avoid putting your hands to your eyes and mouth before washing them.Ricardo Wolffenbuttel/Government of SC ***PANDEMIC A new variant of H3N2, called Darwin, has drawn the attention of experts after an outbreak of cases in the northern hemisphere. However, there is no data to prove the effectiveness of the vaccine against this variant Fernando Frazão/Agency Brazil 0

However, the protection is less than it would be with a specific vaccine. Butantan is already producing the updated version of the immunizing agent, which includes Darwin, and should start filling the formula in the first week of February.