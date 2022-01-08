Camilla vents after being replaced by Priscilla: ‘I’m still studying’ – Famous

Camilla De Lucas and Priscilla Alcantara (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Edio: Contigo!)

Former bbb Camilla De Lucas spoke up after information that she would be replaced at The Masked Singer Brasil by Priscilla Alcantara . The comedian briefly held the role in the show’s first season.

“Guys, just to clarify: first my name was mentioned as host of the program ‘A Eliminao’, but that’s not true, Globo itself has corrected that information. Now I’ve just been replaced to host ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’, it doesn’t check either”,



wrote in Instagram Stories.

What also caused an uproar was the announcement made by the network that Camilla, alongside Bruno de Luca, would lead the program BBB – A Elimination. However, the following day, the network sent a new statement stating that whoever will be in front of the attraction will also be former BBC Ana Clara, according to information from UOL.

“Last year I participated in the program with great honor, but for this year I’m still studying and dedicating myself to future projects. Any information other than this was not, and not true.” Camilla de Lucas

Tat Werneck, winner of the Paulo Gustavo trophy in “Best of the Year”, will be one of the judges of The Masked Singer Brasil alongside Tas Arajo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Edu Sterbitch. Singer Simone is no longer part of the jury in the new season.