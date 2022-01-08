Canadians party on plane and get stranded in Mexico – News

A group of young Canadians who traveled to Mexico last week to spend the New Year were stranded in the country after images of the chartered flight to the trip sparked controversy with authorities in both countries. Of the group of more than 130 people who traveled, only 27 managed to return to Canada on Friday (7).

In the photos and videos posted by the travelers themselves on social media on December 30, they appear on a chartered plane from the Canadian airline Sunwing having a party without respecting any security protocol against Covid-19.

Young people appear without masks, sharing and drinking alcoholic beverages straight from the bottle, smoking electronic cigarettes and vaporizers, many standing and dancing in the aisles inside the aircraft.

After the images were released, all passengers were fined up to US$5,000 (approximately R$28,000) each and prohibited from leaving Mexico. The trip organizer, James Award, explained that he tried to charter an aircraft to take everyone back, but he couldn’t.

Complicated return

In an interview with TMZ, Award, owner of the company 111 Private Club, which promoted the trip, stated that he has run into Sunwing’s demands that all passengers be tested, wear masks, are prohibited from standing in the aisles and that the flight be carried out without in-flight service or consumption of food and beverages.

The businessman said that he did not agree with the conditions requested by the airline, which canceled the return flight, because the flight back to Canada takes about 5 hours and, according to him, this would require a meal. Other companies also did not accept proposals to repatriate the group.

“Looking back on the situation, I understand why a lot of people were uncomfortable with the images and what happened,” said Award. According to him, all occupants of the aircraft had been tested against Covid before the trip.

According to reports, the crew tried to get passengers to stay in their seats during the flight, but it was not possible. With the situation, the flight attendants spent the trip collected in the front and rear parts of the plane.

Even when they make it back to Canada, the young people will have even more problems ahead. Tourism Minister Omar Alghabra said his portfolio will investigate what he called the “unacceptable behavior” of passengers, who could be indicted in their country of origin if they fail to comply with security regulations on return.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the episode was a “slap in the face” by Canadians who followed the rules so far during the pandemic. “The health and safety of the crew on board, as well as the passengers, is the highest priority during a flight. Passengers on Sunwing’s flight will be held responsible for their actions,” he said.