Carlinhos Maia is attacked by a woman on the edge of Maceió and hears curses: “Ridiculous”

Influencer Carlinhos Maia got involved in a mess this Friday, 07, after being attacked by a woman who claimed to be his fan, on the edge of Maceió. It all happened when he was paying attention to the fans at the seaside, in Ponta Verde, which had already caused a stir with the crowding of people around the artist.

In videos that are circulating on social media, the woman appears altered and with a can of drink in her hands. She steps forward and tries to attack him, but can only hold one of the influencer’s ears. Watch below.

In his profile, Carlinhos says that the woman started the mess after calling him ridiculous and claiming that he never took a picture with her. He still says he didn’t let the offense go by and countered: “I said, ‘You know what you are, ugly girl,'” he said.

“You think we’re a toy. That you can come here, point your finger in my face and ask for anything. Is it silly?” he said, referring to the abuses of some followers. The influencer also said that he yelled at the woman and that he felt good: “I screamed. It was good, because we hear so much every day.”

Then, Carlinhos says that he decided to hire female security guards to ‘solve’ these problems when he can’t: “Women send resumes to my production. [Quero] hire this big one.”