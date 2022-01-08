Carlinhos Maia squabbles after being offended in Maceió | famous

Carlinhos Maia revealed an unusual situation that happened while he was in Maceió this Friday (7th). THE humorist, married to Lucas Guimarães, said he was enjoying it while paying attention to the fans and taking pictures with everyone in the place, and ended up being offended by a woman, for no reason.

“It comes out of there almost torn apart. Let me tell you a review, a woman with a brass in her hand, and I was there with the greatest affection, playing and dancing, I went up [no palco], a love of po***. Then a woman with a tin in her hand comes to me and says: ‘You’re ridiculous’. Then I looked like this, and I thought ‘she must be kidding’. Then I said ‘why?’ and she said ‘because you never took a picture with me’”, said.

“but the woman [estava] aggressive, ‘cachaça’, and I already say I don’t drink because I can’t stand drunk people, want to drink their cachaça alone, no one is forced to put up with any drunk. Niche at the same time I looked back and said, ‘How is it? You know what you are: ugly.’ And the woman wanted to advance on me”, revealed.

He also said that there was an attempted assault. “She advanced on me, caught my ear. I believe in the greatest love in the world, and the woman looks at me: ‘you’re ridiculous then’. Thank God I walk with security guards, because that way, it’s not for you. 98% of the crowd is cool. But the person with rum in the ass thinks I have to take shit home. I’m not a politician”, continued.

Carlinhos Maia still asked for respect. “If there’s one thing I’ve never done, it’s bother others. They think we’re a puppet, they think we’re a toy, that they can come and talk to my face and do anything. This video will come to her, I mean that what you did was really ugly”, complained the influencer.

“Her wife came to apologize, because they like us a lot. But what kind of liking is this? Wanting to humiliate the person. And I looked good, I was there… I’m a guy who doesn’t stop going out. Because this world is also a lot, it’s not because I’m known, I earn money that or not enjoy living, no”, added.

To complete, the comedian stated that he intends to hire women security guards. “I’m dumb, I’m still beige. her wife [da mulher que o ofendeu] who came to speak all affection, apologize, then kiss her wife. But I told the boys here, I’m going to hire female security. Female security guards send me a resume there for my production. I’ll hire”, highlighted it.

“I want to thank my followers once again, my people who really like me. They defended me pretty. Look, I love you with all my heart”, he added. Carlinhos also appeared to inform that the woman who tried to attack her ended up at the police station for having assaulted people at the scene. He even asked her to stop the violence. “It was ugly, it was boring”, vented.

Watch: