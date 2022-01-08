cases shoot up, health care collapses and Petrobras targets the worker

Maintaining face-to-face work for non-essential activities in the face of the chaotic scenario in which we live is irresponsible

A simple reading of the headlines in newspapers and websites is enough to see that the lines in hospitals grow, and in Rio de Janeiro the daily cases jumped from 21 to more than 450 in two weeks (https://oglobo.globo.com/rio /daily-cases-of-covid-19-in-rio-jump-from-21-to-more-than-450-in-two-weeks-1-25340535) , and that the City of Rio even suspended the 2022 street carnival. Inside the newly reoccupied buildings in their entirety, reports of contaminated people are common. For the union, there are reports of outbreaks of contamination in certain sectors.

Petrobrás, which returned its maximum contingent in January amid a national outbreak of COVID-19, acts indifferently: not only has it increased the concentration of people, it has withdrawn basic health measures such as temperature measurement, any testing, inspection of masks or even availability of these (to get a mask it is necessary to go to the reception, give a name and registration number, and even so there is no sign of this), signs to avoid crowding in the elevator, regular cleaning of workstations, among others. It is a short list that shows that, more than an omission, there is an ongoing project with the support of the company’s “health sector” – in fact, the company even understood that it could terminate the EOR since a task force is no longer needed of combating COVID-19

If today people from risk groups and people with disabilities are preserved from returning and this return is mediated (only two days a week), it is only by the union that obtained these criteria in court. Across the company, we would have people from risk groups occupying increasingly crowded floors.

The company’s healthcare system collapses

As it could not be otherwise, the increase in requests resulting from the outbreak, combined with face-to-face feedback (which makes people turn to the company more often) collapsed the company’s healthcare system. It is very common for people to wait the limit or beyond the time limit of 3 working days to receive any contact from the health sector after declaring their symptoms, and when they are referred for testing, they face lines to take the test. That is, a person infected on Wednesday will only be contacted (in the best case) on Monday, 6 days after the onset of symptoms, and then be referred for tests.

Showing once again that it is not just an omission, but a project, Petrobrás decided that emergency care in buildings is prohibited from directly referring people for examinations, requiring that even the employee who presents symptoms in the building care has to do a “click”, which further overloaded an already collapsed system.

Collapsed telepresence assistance system

For the employee who leaves the company and chooses to seek testing in Einstein’s telepresence service (the great asset presented by the company a few months ago), things are not much better: after more than 1 hour in queues, the system often fails and the call is canceled, and you need to go back to the beginning of the queue. On hold, a message states that the system is overloaded and there is no scheduled service, and that people can book the service, but only if they are private (that is, those who have a health plan cannot make an appointment).

For those who give up on all of this and go for a private exam, there are queues at the private and public health system, all overloaded. Matter of 07/01 shows that Rio de Janeiro is asking for the reopening of beds for COVID-19 (https://noticias.r7.com/rio-de-janeiro/rio-pede-reabertura-de-leitos-para-paciente -com-a-covid-19-07012022)

The risk of death and the price of stubbornness

Everything could be simpler if people could protect themselves from the pandemic by staying at home. They would not face public transport, they would not need to eat in crowded restaurants or windowless cafeterias, they would not have to worry about unvaccinated children or people from the risk group with whom they share their homes. However, the company goes deaf and plays its drum, aiming its weapons at the workers.

No wonder that the BNDES (https://blogs.oglobo.globo.com/ancelmo/post/bndes-recua-sobre-trabalho-presencial-apos-casos-de-covid-19-entre-funcionarios.html) and Eletrobrás (https://www.terra.com.br/noticias/coronavirus/covid-eletrobras-decide-ter-os-empregados-em-teletrabalho,f58899fd01b3aa28ef9c9a5c91fb46d1nvxvkysv.html) this week summoned their workforce to return permanent telecommuting. It can’t even be said that it’s for profit, as telecommuting maintenance of non-essential functions (such as administrative offices) has proven to be able to maintain productivity – even the FNP survey shows that workers actually worked harder and more intensely during the period. telecommuting.

The stubbornness of the company’s management in maintaining its denial practice and not negotiating with the unions or CIPAs the conditions of return is already costing our health and, soon, it may unfortunately cost our lives.

Sindipetro-RJ is making efforts in all relevant spheres to ensure that the obvious is done: that is, in the face of an outbreak of COVID-19, that people are protected again and return when there are safe conditions. We hope that this denial, which now surrounds childhood vaccination against COVID, engendered by the Bolsonaro government in the company headed by General Silva e Luna, will be overturned and that wisdom prevails in actions that actually protect workers, own and outsourced, from exposure the new omicron variant.

We call on workers to pressure the company for the suspension of face-to-face work while there is an omicron outbreak. Also, don’t forget to sign the undersigned against the return:

We also advise workers to issue CAT if they have had COVID-19 after working at the company (ie, where there is a possibility that the contamination has occurred in the workplace). See the guidelines at https://sindipetro.org.br/sindicato-orienta-a-emissao-de-cat-para-quem-for-contaminado-no-local-de-trabalho/

Look for the base committee of your place of work, gather colleagues from the category to investigate and highlight these and other absurdities, mobilize!

