CBF confirms Tite’s first call-up for qualifiers this year for next Thursday | Brazilian Team

The coach of the Brazilian men’s team, Tite, announces next Thursday the call-up for the first two appointments of the year. Against Ecuador, on January 27, at Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito, and against Paraguay, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, on February 1st.

Usually always scheduled for Friday, the list will be released the day before, on Thursday the 13th. Tite must call up to 26 players, because there will be no Lucas Paquetá and Fabinho for the first game and there are still Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militão, Casemiro, Gerson, Lucas Paquetá and Gabriel Jesus hanging. Among those who didn’t make it to the last call, there are also Richarlison, Bruno Guimarães and Gabigol with a yellow card.

The national team coach will repeat a procedure that has become standard since the beginning of the pandemic. First, it releases a wide list – which usually has 30 to 40 called up, in case a replacement is needed to “reserve” the athlete on the FIFA date – at the end of this week and then announces, on Thursday, those called up for the next appointments .

At the end of last year, Tite’s committee divided itself into trips to Europe and Qatar – where the coach himself, assistant Cesar Sampaio and coordinator Juninho Paulista were – to visit training sessions, games and athletes, in addition to observing possible opponents in the Arab Cup – which ended with Algeria as champions. Tite watched three games, including the draw between Algeria and Morocco (2-2).

The team’s schedule must include a direct presentation in Quito, the Ecuadorian capital, with the beginning of preparation outside Brazil for the two matches. The coach of the Seleção today has some injury problems. Richarlison and Neymar, in attack, and Danilo, on the side.

Another case that could interfere in Tite’s call-up is the Brazilian football players who return from vacation in mid-January and will be in pre-season at the time of the call-up. Gabigol, from Flamengo, anticipated the return to prepare physically, hoping to be called back by the coach of the Brazilian team.

