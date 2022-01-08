Cearense Championship Guide 2022: clubs, regulation and broadcast

The Cearense Championship of 2022 starts this Saturday, 8. Remodeled, the “Manjadinho” will be disputed by ten teams: Icasa, Caucaia, Pacajus, Maracanã, Iguatu, Atlético Cearense, Ferroviário and Crato participate since the first phase, while Ceará and Fortaleza embark in search of the state title from the quarter finals.

Unlike previous years, the initial eight teams face off in round-trip matches. At the end of the 14 games, the first place wins a spot in the 2023 Copa do Brasil and, together with second place, goes straight to the semifinals. The third and fourth placed teams face Fortaleza and Ceará, respectively, in the quarterfinals. The final, in round-trip games, should take place in early April. The club with the best semifinal score will have the advantage of playing in the last game as home team.

The first two games take place this Saturday. In Domingão, Caucaia receives Pacajus at 3 pm, while Ferroviário goes to Morenão to play against Iguatu, in a match starting at 4 pm. The first round will close on Sunday, when Maracanã duels against Atlético-CE, in Domingão, at 15:00; at 4 pm, Icasa plays as home team in the derby against Crato, in Inaldão.

Each of these teams arrives at the tournament with a specific objective. While Ferroviário goes in search of the title of the first phase to go to the Copa do Brasil and also in search of the 10th state title, Atlético Cearense, also from the capital, will have as its main objective to remain in the elite of the local event.

Newcomers after access, Iguatu and Maracanã have simpler goals: to consolidate themselves in the main competition in the state. Like them, Caucaia and Crato also set the objective of permanence. On the other side of the boat, Icasa and Pacajus dared to dream. Indio from Vale do Caju is looking for a place in the Copa do Brasil, and Verdão do Cariri also wants to return to the competition for the first time since 2016.

The vacancies, however, are only with the winner of the first phase and of the State. What will not be missing, however, is a spot for Serie D in the 2023 Brasileirão. The three best-placed clubs at the end of the competition that do not have Serie A, B or C qualify automatically for the Fourth Division of the National. The last two placed in the first phase are relegated to Serie B of the State. There is also the award given to the best team in the interior: the Padre Cícero trophy.

Ceará and Fortaleza, who enter the competition only in the quarterfinals, start the pre-season now initially focused on the Northeast Cup, but are candidates for the title. Grandpa will try to break the rival’s streak of titles, while Leão will go in search of four-time champions.

The Ceará Championship will be broadcast exclusively by FCF TV in the two initial rounds. During the competition, TV Jangadeiro and the streaming service Nordeste FC will also televise the matches.

Ceará and Fortaleza only enter the quarterfinals of the Ceará Championship and aim for the title

Consolidated in Serie A, Ceará and Fortaleza are the biggest favorites for the Ceará Championship title. Alvinegro tries to lift the State trophy. The last time that Grandpa raised the cup was in 2018. The Tricolor of Pici tries the tetra in the competition.

+ Follow Ceará Sporting Club news

+ Follow the news of Fortaleza Esporte Clube

With a reformulated cast, Atlético-CE will bet on the kids to compete in Cearense 2022



Semi-finalist in the last edition of the Ceará State Championship, Atlético-CE has more modest goals for the event in 2022. Living in a delicate financial moment, Águia da Precabura underwent a reformulation in the cast and has its permanence in the elite of the state championship as its main objective in the competition.

Caucaia seeks to remain in the elite of Ceará State Championship for the 4th consecutive year

One of the emerging clubs in Ceará football, Caucaia started the pre-season period on December 15th and is following an intense pace of activities in preparation for the Ceará Championship dispute in 2022. With a full calendar of games at the beginning of the season, Raposa Metropolitana reinforced the squad and has 32 athletes to compete in the state event.

Crato has permanence as his main objective in the Ceará Championship

With the activities started on December 6th, Crato continues in preparation for the Ceará State Championship 2022. According to the club president, Ivan Barros, the main objective of the team is to remain in the state elite.

Even with a lean cast, Ferroviário emerges in Cearense’s first phase as the favorite

With the absence of Ceará and Fortaleza, Ferroviário emerges in the first phase of the Ceará Championship as the favorite of the competition. After the early elimination in Serie C of the Brasileirão and disqualification for the 2022 Northeast Cup, the Barra team has already started to focus on the State, building the squad and setting goals.

About the subject

With national competitions in 2022, Icasa sets bold goals for Cearense

Current champion of the Fares Lopes Cup, Icasa will have a national calendar for the first time since 2016. Verdão do Cariri will compete in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão Serie D, and outlines bold goals in the Ceará Championship.

Iguatu competes in Ceará State Championship looking for a place in the D Series of the Brasileirão

Back to the Ceará Championship after two years, Iguatu arrives for the competition with the modest objective of not falling. This is not to say that the team is not prepared to surprise and dream of qualifying for Serie D at Brasileirão. To achieve the unprecedented feat, Azulão has been preparing since December 13, when the team performed for the pre-season.

Back to the elite, Maracanã seeks to consolidate itself in the 2022 Ceará State Championship

Back to the elite of Ceará football after nine years, Maracanã Esporte Clube arrives for the state competition with the objective of establishing itself in the Serie A of the competition. With its debut scheduled for Sunday, 9, against Atlético-CE, at 3 pm, at the Domingão stadium, in Horizonte, Azulão kept the base of the squad that won access in 2021 and made punctual signings to reinforce the squad led by the coach Junior Ceará.

With bold goals, Pacajus dreams high in the Ceará State Championship of 2022

With the beginning of the pre-season starting on December 15th, Pacajus has been carrying out intense preparation for the Ceará State Championship in 2022. Indio do Vale do Caju’s goals in the competition are daring: to guarantee classification for the 2023 Brazil Cup and reaching the finals, achievements that would be unprecedented in the club’s history.

Lennon Costa, Martonio Carvalho and Mateus Moura collaborated

Doubts, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags