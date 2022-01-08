Cervical cancer: find out about the causes, treatment and prevention of the disease – Revista Galileu

+



Caused by the HPV virus, cervical cancer killed more than 6,500 Brazilian women in 2019, according to Inca (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Responsible for the death of more than 6,500 Brazilian women in 2019 alone, cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer among women around the world. The most recent data from the José Alencar Gomes da Silva National Cancer Institute (Inca) point to a mortality rate of 5.33 per 100,000 women in Brazil.

Experts fear that this picture (and several other diseases) will worsen because of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has made many people postpone the diagnostic tests, essential for early detection.

Relationship with HPV

Tumors in the cervix appear, in almost all cases, due to the human papillomavirus, HPV, a very common sexually transmitted infection. “The HPV infection is a common cause of cervical cancer, but it is not the only factor involved in the development of tumors”, explains Flávia Miranda Corrêa, medical researcher at the Division of Early Detection of Inca at GALILEO. According to her, there are other conditions capable of making the prognosis more serious, such as smoking, immunosuppression, not being vaccinated against HPV and not undergoing screening tests.

Carrying the virus, therefore, does not mean that the person has or will have a uterine tumor in the future. “The HPV infection is extremely common, but it regresses spontaneously in most cases”, explains Corrêa. “It’s very important to clarify this, because people are very scared.”

Furthermore, of the more than 200 types of HPV that exist, only 13 are considered to be oncogenic, including 16 and 18, responsible for about 70% of cases of cancer of this type. “We have to emphasize that it is not any HPV infection that will progress to cancer”, soothes the gynecologist. According to her, progression to a tumor depends on a persistent infection caused by oncogenic types of the virus.

double prevention

To reduce the risk of cervical cancer, the first step is vaccination against HPV, which should take place primarily before the start of sexual life, says Corrêa. Offered free of charge by the Unified Health System (SUS) to girls between nine and 14 years old and to boys between 11 and 14 years old, the vaccine protects against four types of the virus, including 16 and 18.

Even so, if a person (vaccinated or not) contracts a type of oncogenic virus and develops a persistent infection, there is another preventive strategy, which are screening tests, the famous Pap smear. They are recommended for women or anyone with a cervix who is between 25 and 64 years old and who has already had sexual activity.

Quadrivalent immunizer against HPV (Photo: Tintin0312/Wikimedia Commons)

The routine adopted in Brazil guides the performance of a Pap smear every three years after two consecutive normal exams performed at an interval of one year. “Repetition within a year after the first test is aimed at reducing the possibility of a false-negative result in the first round of screening”, explains the Inca website.

Treatment and symptoms

The tests are essential for the identification and removal of so-called precursor lesions, changes in the uterus that precede cancer. “This is a very calm treatment, it can be done in an outpatient clinic or with a maximum of one day in the hospital”, informs Corrêa, a specialist in early detection. “And the possibility of healing the precursor lesion is 100%.”

When the lesion progresses to cancer, the treatment depends on the stage of the tumor. Corrêa reports that in the initial stages it is possible to undergo surgery to remove the cancer cells. When the disease is more advanced, radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions become necessary. “The more advanced the staging, the shorter the survival and the worse the prognosis”, says the gynecologist.

Among the signs of the presence of cervical cancer are bleeding outside the menstrual period, such as after sexual intercourse or exertion, persistent yellowish discharge, with smell and blood, and occasional urinary and gastrointestinal manifestations. Symptoms, however, are a bad sign. “When cervical cancer becomes symptomatic, it’s usually already advanced. That’s why it’s important to do the tracking”, advises Corrêa.

Representation of the screening test, the Pap smear (Photo: BruceBlaus//Wikimedia Commons)

It is no coincidence that two awareness campaigns against cervical cancer are organized in Brazil: Janeiro Verde and Março Lilás, which are supported, respectively, by institutions such as the Brazilian Society of Cancerology (SBC) and Inca itself.

Impacts of the pandemic

Whether because of fear of being infected by Sars-CoV-2 or because of guidelines and restrictions to stay at home, many people have stopped doing routine tests and diagnoses since the beginning of the pandemic.

Specifically in relation to women’s health, 47% of Brazilian women reported absence from routine breast cancer detection in 2021. Pap smear collection, on the other hand, had a decrease of 42% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to data from the System Cancer Information System (SISCAN) and the Ambulatory Information System (SIA/SUS).

In addition, warns Corrêa, a reduction in follow-up procedures was observed, such as confirming a diagnosis and treatment. “There will be a damming of cases, not only for preventing cancer, but for all diseases. We are going to see very difficult years in relation to health services, with worsening of all indicators and mortality”, laments the Inca doctor.

*Supervised by Larissa Lopes.