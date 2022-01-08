CES 2022: company presents new machine that prints tattoos on the skin and dispenses needles

The startup Prinker presented in the 2022 edition of Consumer Electronic Show (CES) a new version of a machine designed for tattoo lovers who are terrified of needles and don’t want anything definitive on their bodies. Initially, the idea of ​​a machine that “prints” tattoos on the body was introduced at CES 2020. Now, the company introduced a new, smaller version, more ergonomic and that promises better texture quality.

Called Prinker M, the machine is the successor of the S model and has a resolution of 1200 dpi, being able to print images up to 1000 mm in length by 18 mm in width. Already the old model has the maximum support to 1000 dpi. Another improvement highlighted by the startup was the print speed. the new version prints 100mm per second, while the S only maxes out at 76mm. The battery promises a runtime of 4 to 5 hours in operation and up to 10 hours on stand by.