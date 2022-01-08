CES 2022: face-to-face is marked by emptiness, RV, sex toys and anti-covid gadgets – 01/07/2022

Empty spaces, some isolated exhibitors in corridors with no visitors, and none of the traditional technology fair hype. That was the return of the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022, one of the largest in the world. The event officially started on Wednesday (5) and ends today (7), a day earlier than originally planned, because of the coronavirus.

Traditionally, the ESC is reason enough to turn Las Vegas upside down every early January. Visitors from different cities around the world travel to the United States to promote products and systems, close deals, launch technological trends and share knowledge (there is a part of the fair that focuses on thematic lectures). This was not the mood now.

Few companies maintained their in-person participation with huge physical structures to publicize their advances in TVs, robotics, health devices, a color-changing car and concepts for the future of electronics. Because of that, Those booths attracted more the eyes of visitors.

Two examples are Samsung and TCL, who occupied most of the spaces with their TVs (Qled, Micro led, 8K and 4K), household appliances (such as robot vacuum cleaner), cell phones, monitors gamers etc.

There is not yet a final number of participants (between companies and visitors) this year. But, to give you an idea, in 2020 the event brought together around 4,500 exhibitors — many companies canceled the trip at the end of December, such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

More digital than in person

Sony, for example, had a very large reserved space, but occupied it with only two prototypes of the company’s future electric car, some drones and PlayStation 5. All due to covid-19.

LG, which traditionally brings innovations in TVs and appliances to Las Vegas, distributed QR codes that invited the participant to have a virtual experience with the brand’s launches — for example, the company’s first micro LED TV, which will have 136 inches and arrives by the end of the year.

LG booth during CES 2022 Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

In other words, the company was physically at CES 2022, but everything it launched was in the virtual environment.

At the same time, companies that decided to cancel in-person participation adopted the same format as CES 2021: internet presentations and promotional materials (texts, photos and videos) shared online.

what came from interesting

In addition to the traditional advances in the area of ​​sound and image, developments in the field of health drew attention.

Two technologies developed by the Opteev company stood out.

Opteev Freedom by ViraWarn is a system that detects covid in up to 5 seconds Image: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP

One of them is the Virawarn Freedom, a portable device in the form of a nebulizer that promises to detect covid-19 by analyzing the person’s breath and breath in up to 5 seconds.

According to the company, the device has biosensors that, when they come into contact with viral particles, activate filters, indicating whether the person is infected (red light) or not (green light).

“If someone has the virus protein [no material analisado], the system recognizes”, explained the Tilt company representative Kevin Walsh.

According to him, the device was 100% effective in tests carried out and is in the process of analysis for approval by the FDA, the regulatory body in the United States that works like Anvisa in Brazil.

On the company’s website, there is already a waiting list for the purchase of the product with a suggested price of US$ 360, around R$ 2,050. The equipment has been successfully tested by the US National Institutes of Health, a government medical research agency.

The other solution created by the company involves two models of air monitor that work similarly to the product above. It analyzes the ambient air and indicates if there is anyone in the contaminated place.

Already the company Satisfyer attracted visitors exhibiting various models of vibrators and clitoral stimulators. It was one of the booths that formed the most queues, especially during a raffle for the brand’s products.

With the help of a mobile app, it is possible to customize intensities and vibrations to make the experience more personal. If desired, consumers can save the programs they like the most and return to them whenever they want.

Regarding the security and privacy of the application, Stephanie Trachtenberg, director of marketing and public relations at Satisfyer, highlighted that data is not sent to the company. The information is encrypted and stored locally on the cell phone.

“Feeling” virtual reality

There was no lack of virtual reality (VR) experiences. One of the coolest was bHaptics, which allowed you to “feel” things in the digital world with the help of a vest, glove full of sensors and VR glasses — the kit will be made available to consumers in the US by the end of the year for $300 (about R$1,700).

I could pet a cat, play with a lightsaber and touch objects.

TCL already invested in NXTWear Air glasses, literally a portable cinema. Compatible with cell phone and laptop, you can use it to play games or watch movies and series discreetly.

Weighing just 75 grams, the accessory has two OLED screens with Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) — according to the brand, the immersion is equivalent to watching a 140-inch screen from a distance of 4 meters.

It has no battery (it is powered via a USB-C port) and has two speakers. There is no suggested price yet, however, TCL says it will launch the glasses commercially in the first quarter of this year.

chameleon car

BMW’s stand was another one that formed lines because of its BMW iX Flow electric car with e-ink (electronic ink), whose exterior has material present on screens of electronic readers, such as the Kindle, and allows for color change.

According to BMW, this technology would allow, for example, to have better control over the car’s temperature. By selecting a darker exterior color, for example, the vehicle “absorbs” light, warming the vehicle and saving air conditioning.

BMW iX Flow electric car with e-ink, whose exterior changes color Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Projector that’s not just a projector

Samsung’s The Freestyle device was another one that attracted prying eyes. The device works as a projector, speaker and lamp. Images range from 30 to 100 inches. The price in the US is $899.

The photo below shows the device working with the brand’s TV operating system, called Tizer. Just configure it as if it were a television (like connecting to wi-fi) and use it as a projector.

The Freestyle projects images ranging from 30 to 100 inches. The price in the US is $899. Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

It is only necessary that the device is plugged in to work, but consumers can use an external battery if they want to take them to a barbecue or camping.

*The journalist traveled at the invitation of Samsung