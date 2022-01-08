CES 2022: robot waiters and color-changing cars are new at the technology fair – 01/07/2022 – Tec

One of the biggest technology fairs in the world, CES 2022 is being held in Las Vegas, USA, this week.

The pandemic and fears about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus dwindled the number of participants and some of the biggest companies in the field — including Meta (formerly Facebook), Google and Amazon — were left out.

Even so, the event still has many exciting, strange or curious technological news.

See some of the new features that have attracted the most attention at the exhibition so far.

Where’s the remote?

TVs have always been a big draw at CES — with an emphasis on the big ones, as each year they seem to gain more inches.

This year it was a much smaller accessory — the TV remote — that stood out.

In 2021, Samsung added a solar panel to the back of its remote to eliminate the need for batteries.

Its new version also has a small antenna that can capture radio frequency signals emitted by wifi routers at a distance of up to 40 meters, allowing the device to be charged even when there is no sun.

Samsung said the device will be included in new TVs and other appliances, though it hasn’t given many details about the technical specifications.

chameleon car

If you’ve ever been bored with the color of your car, you might like the BMW idea — the ability to change it at the touch of a button.

The company exhibited a car with a body that, when charged with a small electrical current, changes color or creates a pattern.

Its “iX Flow” technology is similar to the technology on Kindle and other ebook readers and covers the car with millions of tiny microcapsules.

The project is currently at the conceptual stage, but the idea is not just to be a matter of appearance, but also of efficiency. The car would change to a light color in hot climates, for example, and a darker color when it’s cold — reducing the amount of cooling and heating needed inside the vehicle, the company says.

Critics pointed out that the system appears to be temperature sensitive and that so far only three colors are available: white, black and grey.

Waiter robots

Previous editions of CES used to have dozens of human-looking robots, ranging from cute to creepy and bizarre. While some of them have yet to be brought into the show this year, it looks like 2022 could usher in an era of more practical robots.

Servi one, by Bear Robotics, was one of the highlights. He floated on one of the stands with hamburgers and sushi on trays, taking the place of human waiters.

A finder robot was also displayed. Labrador Systems introduced the robot Retriever, which was designed to help people with reduced mobility, according to the company’s chief executive, Mike Dooley.

The wheeled robot moves using sensors and users communicate with it by voice control or an app. It can carry up to 11 kg and reach different heights.

The robot is in the testing phase, with the goal of going into production in 2023.

‘magical’ mirrors

CES has also become an exhibition space for the cosmetic industry’s cutting-edge technology.

In 2022 Icon.AI’s Sound Mirror mirror won an innovation award. It looks like a conventional mirror, but hides a voice-activated smart speaker that can play music, let you check the weather, set alarms, or control other smart devices.

Meanwhile, L’Oreal has unveiled a homemade hair dye device and Ninu has launched a smart device that can create a personalized perfume fragrance when connected to a smartphone app.

Its high-tech perfume bottles may be capable of delivering a hundred different fragrances, depending on the wearer’s mood, climate or occasion. The brand should start delivering the first copies in June.

And the Y-Brush, an unusual, jaw-shaped electric toothbrush that claims to brush your teeth in just ten seconds and which debuted at CES in 2017, has returned this year with an improved design. This includes an easier grip handle and more features like teeth whitening and gum care.

Virtual CES

With coronavirus still posing a threat to real-life events, some companies have opted for fully virtual presentations, while others have tried to combine their physical presence with that in the “metaverse” — a digital world that some believe will be a space to work, learn and play in the future.

Samsung offered a “metaverse booth” that allowed users to try out some of their products while decorating their own home.

Procter and Gamble also opted for a “metaverse” experience. In partnership with London’s Royal Botanic Gardens, users can tour the botanical garden’s virtual land and learn about the company’s ingredients and sustainability initiatives – as well as chat with representatives from brands such as Gillette and Oral-B.

And South Korea-based SK Group offered visitors a 360-degree video presentation, blending physical and digital in its Green Forest Pavilion, which showcased its plans for global carbon reduction.