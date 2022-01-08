Challenge of giving profit and risks to Globo

Fausto Silva’s new program only officially starts on January 17 on Band, but only the preview that aired in the first minute of 2022 has already pointed to an increase in competition between open TV broadcasters and highlighted how very different strategies are being adopted by Band and Globo.

In common, traditional media groups are pressured by streaming and social and video networks, which are growing rapidly and taking audiences and, above all, advertisers to digital.

Globo standard of quality in the Band?

In the Band, Faustão is still the best presenter on Brazilian TV and seems excited about the new challenge. The new program does not bring great news for now and, in a way, it is an extension of what he was already doing at Globo. But the technical quality shown by the station was surprising. Lighting, editing, cameras and dancers, nothing was behind what was seen in Domingão. Yes, it was a few minutes in the air, but promising minutes.

It was clear that, for the right price, the “Globe quality standard” can be replicated . And that should completely change the game between the big TV stations.

Globo, in recent years, has adopted a clear cost reduction strategy, particularly in open TV. The fixed contracts with most of the big names in the house ended, and even the unimaginable happened: Faustão switched stations. In addition, TV towers, buildings and even Som Livre were sold. Sports contracts seen as “expensive” were also not renewed.

The change in strategy was financially successful. Even after the crisis caused by the pandemic, Globo’s cash in June 2021 was R$ 12.5 billion. With sales in the second half and new cuts, it must have closed the year with more than R$ 15 billion.

Despite the cuts, Globo invested heavily in Globoplay. In technology alone, in 2021, it spent around R$1 billion, and another R$4.5 billion on content.

A millionaire bet by the Band

At the other end is the Band. Even with the unfavorable scenario for open TV, the Morumbi channel invests in a way that has not been seen for years. Faustão and his team’s scenario is among the most expensive on TV in the country.

The presenter’s salary is also for a few. At Band, Faustão should receive more than R$ 5 million per month, the same as he earned at Globo, in addition to keeping part of the advertising revenue from his attraction. Silva will share the profits, but not the production costs, which remain only with the Band.

According to a former director of the Band, “if Faustão scores less than 6 points, the account will be very difficult to close and it will become a problem, not a solution.”

In addition, the Band gave up the revenue it had with the Pastor RR Soares program. According to information published in the press, in 2016 the priest paid around R$ 8 million per month to the network. In other words, she exchanged the religious and a million dollar monthly value, without production costs, for the Faustão program, with thousands of reais in monthly expenses.

From the point of view of repercussion and quality gain, hiring Faustão is unquestionable, but the question is: will the account close? In addition to the presenter, the Band invested heavily in Formula 1 and took the Club World Cup from Globo.

Artists without a contract are a risk for Globo

Globo’s cost cuts are unquestionable from a short-term financial perspective, as the channel’s cash proves. But by giving up talent like Faustão, she increases the risk of losing her status and audience leadership.

Until recently, no one would have imagined seeing Lázaro Ramos, Ingrid Guimarães, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Grazi Massafera, Vera Fischer, Antonio Fagundes or Cissa Guimarães on the screen of the Band or another broadcaster. But, with the end of the exclusivity contract with Globo, this will become more and more frequent, and Faustão will certainly be a destination for these famous people to be exposed on TV.

Even the sale of Som Livre gave even more freedom to musicians who in the past had a “closer” relationship thanks to Globo’s record label.

Running Faustão’s show Monday through Friday with famous guests would be a lot more complex without the cast of ex-globals that are now available.

Even the quality shown at the turn of the year would be difficult without Faustão’s ballet and the program’s team – who for the most part accompanied the Globo presenter for the Band.

Fausto Silva is also loved by advertisers and has great appeal among the country’s biggest CEOs and marketing directors. According to columnist Gabriel Vaquer, there is even a queue of advertisers for the presenter’s new attraction. But that doesn’t mean everyone will continue if the ratings don’t take off.

Difference in cost assessment

Globo was fully able to cover the Band’s financial offer that took journalist Anne Lottermann from Jornal Nacional to work with Faustão.

The same can be said of Formula 1 and the Club World Cup that Band took. In both cases, Globo had preference in the purchase, but assessed that the amounts requested for the rights to these competitions were above reasonable (from the point of view of profitability).

The Band, despite having less audience and, in theory, “less capacity to attract advertisers”, accepted these contracts. Either it negotiated the broadcasting rights for a lower price than those offered by Globo, or it assessed that the potential of these events and their ability to attract advertisers is greater. The same logic of sports applies to the case of Faustão on the network.

So, while Globo seems to reduce investments in open TV to focus on digital, competitors like Band seem to increase their bet on open TV.

What do Globo and Band say?

Through its Communication, Globo states:

“Its agenda mixes several concepts, which gives us the opportunity to explain them better. Starting by reiterating that we believe in the power and future of open TV and that many of our decisions are aimed precisely at strengthening it as a fundamental part of our varied portfolio of offerings to the public. In fact, your questions reflect an ‘or’ strategy, when one of our greatest values ​​is in the ‘and’:

– We are open TV and we are pay TV and we have digital products and services.

– Globoplay is on demand and simulcasting, which makes it a differentiated platform.

– We have contracts for work and we have exclusive contracts with our talents, absolutely in line with market dynamics, in a more flexible model that has pleased the cast and allowed us a more plural casting. In this case, our confidence lies in the combination of talent, project and quality — so much so that, to go to the point of your consultation, musical attractions, for example, were never exclusive and that’s why they didn’t have an audience in Globo’s programs always standout.

– We gave up some sports rights and acquired others, in addition to renewing some more, maintaining the investment we make in the acquisition of sports rights as one of the largest in the world and a portfolio that no other open TV in the world has, broadcast on several platforms of the most important competitions, national or international. About this, we do not know the details of the negotiations between other TV stations and the rights holders. Therefore, your question should be directed to the players who acquired the rights, even, as you described, in theory, offering less audience and having a lower potential for attracting investment from sponsors.

At Globo, what we can guarantee is that we are increasingly looking for agreements that are sustainable and that bring competitions that can guarantee the relevance of our portfolio, which is the largest in the country and one of the broadest in the world. We trade rights for all platforms, open TV, pay TV and digital, and each trade has a different characteristic.

In the case of football, our main focus is on competitions involving Brazilian clubs or the Brazilian team. In 2022, we have the rights to the World Cup, the friendlies of the Brazilian men’s and women’s teams, the two main national club competitions –series A and B of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil — in addition to the Super Cup and some state competitions. We also have rights to major volleyball and surfing competitions (such as recently announced agreements with the CBV and WSL), with the NBA, tennis grand slams such as Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open, as well as the Winter Olympics, just to name the main ones.

For all these reasons, we have no doubts that both the public, brands and advertisers recognize the differential in the quality and multiplicity of Globo’s offers, content, solutions and commercial formats. We believe that’s why every day, voluntarily and spontaneously, they choose to be with us, consume our content, reflect and talk about it on different platforms, ensuring us leadership and relevance that few brands have.”

Sought, the Band did not comment.

Who is right, Band or Globe?

Following Globo’s or Band’s strategy (or a hybrid of the two) is the question that all TV stations somehow ask themselves at this moment. Not just in Brazil, but in the world.

Digital is here to stay and will not regress. Investing online is the natural path, but that means fighting trillion-dollar companies like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple (which alone is worth $3 trillion, twice Brazil’s GDP; Amazon, $1.5 trillion , is little more than a GDP of Brazil). Globo is a giant in Latin America and one of the biggest in the world in media, but it is tiny compared to these global technology monsters.

In the 1980s, the Band tried to replicate Globo’s standard of quality and the structure of Globo’s attractions by hiring executive Walter Clark (1936-1997), seen as one of the “fathers” of the Rio station. Along with José Bonifácio de Oliveira Sobrinho, Boni, Clark led Globo to absolute leadership in Brazil in terms of audience and revenue.

However, Clark’s departure for the Band was a fiasco marked by cultural differences, internal conflicts and high production costs that required years for the São Paulo station to recover from its losses.

In any case, from January 17th, when Faustão makes his debut on Band, the public and the market will be able to discover whether Globo or Band made the best bet.