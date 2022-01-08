Chevrolet consolidates itself as a leader

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Chevrolet consolidates itself as a leader 9 Views

In November, Chevrolet interrupted Fiat’s streak of good sales. In December it was no different, the American manufacturer increased its advantage in the list of best-selling cars. Even with news, the Italians could not hold the return of Chevrolet.

Fiat models lost some positions in the Fenabrave ranking, but the Strada pickup continues to dominate among light commercial vehicles. One news that we can follow more accurately is Pulse, which is having its first “full” month since its launch.

SEE TOO:

December’s best selling cars

front of onix plus midnight on the road
The two bodies of the Onix together achieved 20,634 units (Photo: Chevrolet | Disclosure)

Apparently, the Chevrolet Onix is ​​back to top the rankings. The hatch scored 11,529 and was followed by its sedan version in the ranking, the Onix Plus. In third place came the Volkswagen Gol, which repeated the podium in November.

The Tracker was December’s best-selling SUV and surpassed the Hyundai HB20. The Fiat Argo, which figured as the leader in a few months, ended up in 14th place. The Italian factory’s best-placed car was the Cronos, in 13th.

The brand new Pulse seems to be pleasing the public: it surpassed the Jeep Renegade and is close to the Argo in sales. Its direct competitor, the Volkswagen Nivus, ranks 30th.

rankingModelLicenses
1stChevrolet Onix11,529
2ndChevrolet Onix Plus9,105
3rdVolkswagen Goal8,329
4thChevrolet Tracker7,936
5thHyundai HB207,926
6thRenault Kwid6775
7thJeep Compass6,668
8thVolkswagen T-Cross6574
9thHyundai Crete6,038
10thToyota Corolla4,922
11thVolkswagen Voyage4,588
12thToyota Corolla Cross4,581
13thFiat Cronos4,535
14thFiat Argo4,509
15thFiat Pulse4,432
16thRenegade Jeep4,293
17thHonda HR-V3,696
18thHyundai HB20S2,876
19thFiat Mobi2,744
20thCitroen C4 Cactus2,721
21stNissan Kicks2,578
22ndJeep Commander2,185
23rdFiat Siena2,138
24thPeugeot 2081,814
25thRenault Duster1,803
26thHonda Civic1,697
27thToyota Hilux SW41,568
28thChevrolet Spin1,538
29thToyota Yaris Hatchback1,538
30thVolkswagen Nivus1,508
31stVolkswagen Taos1,462
32ndPeugeot 20081,325
33rdChaoa Chery Tiggo 81,272
34thNissan Versa1,264
35thRenault Capture1,146
36thFiat One1,135
37thHonda WR-V1,096
38thChevrolet Cruze Sedan961
39thCaoa Chery Tiggo 5X899
40thRenault Logan874
41stCaoa Chery Tiggo 3X825
42ndToyota Yaris Sedan808
43rdRenault Sandero776
44thVolkswagen Virtus770
45thVolvo XC40620
46thMercedes-Benz GLB485
47thHonda Fit430
48thBMW 320i362
49thBMW X1348
50thCaoa Chery Arrizo 6330

December’s best selling light commercials

new hilux 2021 10
Toyota Hilux overcame Fiat Toro in second place, but nothing bothers Strada in the lead (Photo: Toyota | Disclosure)

The Fiat Strada being the best-selling light commercial vehicle is nothing new. The change that occurred in the ranking of this category was that Toyota Hilux took the second place from Toro. Fiat’s medium-compact pickup came in third place, with a big difference to fourth place — Volkswagen Saveiro.

In the world of medium pickup trucks, the eternal runner-up, Chevrolet S10, was passed by the Ford Ranger. Behind the American pair are the Mitsubishi L200 and Volkswagen Amarok.

rankingModelLicenses
1stFiat Strada9,060
2ndToyota Hilux5408
3rdFiat Toro5,139
4thVolkswagen Saveiro2,554
5thFord Ranger2,289
6thChevrolet S102,221
7thMitsubishi L2001,561
8thVolkswagen Amarok1,408
9thNissan Frontier1402
10thRenault Oroch1390
11thRenault Master1,346
12thFiat Fiorino1,162
13thFiat Ducato376
14thPeugeot Expert308
15thCitron Jumpy303
16thVolkswagen Express278
17thKia K2500223
18thIveco Daily 35-150189
19thHyundai HR168
20thFiat Doblo97
21stMercedes-Benz Sprinter 41688
22ndIveco Daily 30-13079
23rdCitron Jumper60
24thMercedes-Benz Sprinter 31456
25thRAM 250038

December’s best selling SUV

fiat pulse drive turbo cvt 003 large
The Fiat Pulse has barely arrived and is already leading in its category, in addition to leaving the Jeep Renegade behind (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure)

Analyzing only the SUVs, it is possible to notice that the compact category is highly disputed between the Chevrolet Tracker, the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Hyundai Creta. The Jeep Renegade is down, a fact that should be reversed soon with the 1.3 turbo engine.

In medium SUVs, the Jeep Compass leads by far. The Toyota Corolla Cross lags behind with steady sales thanks to the brand’s loyal following, while the Volkswagen Taos remains a mere supporting cast.

In the seven-seat SUV category, the Jeep Commander took the lead. The Toyota SW4 is not far away, despite the higher price and different design. Interesting to note that the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 is not bad in sales, and still manages to be the best-selling vehicle of the brand.

rankingModelLicenses
1stChevrolet Tracker7,936
2ndJeep Compass6,668
3rdVolkswagen T-Cross6574
4thHyundai Crete6,038
5thToyota Corolla Cross4,581
6thFiat Pulse4,432
7thRenegade Jeep4,293
8thHonda HR-V3,696
9thCitroen C4 Cactus2,721
10thNissan Kicks2,578
11thJeep Commander2,185
12thRenault Duster1,803
13thToyota Hilux SW41,568
14thVolkswagen Nivus1,508
15thVolkswagen Taos1,462
16thPeugeot 20081,325
17thChaoa Chery Tiggo 81,272
18thRenault Capture1,146
19thHonda WR-V1,096
20thCaoa Chery Tiggo 5X899

market share

gm chevrolet logo brand general motors shutterstock
Chevrolet has achieved greater market share among passenger cars (Photo: Shutterstock)

While Chevrolet was “out of the picture” due to production interruptions by its market leaders, Volkswagen held a larger share of the passenger car market while Fiat was close. The Italians were the fired leaders of the light commercials thanks to Strada.

In December, Chevrolet dominated the passenger car market, with 20.14% of the market. In second is Volkswagen with 15.17% and in third Fiat with 12.57%. In light commercials there is no competition for Fiat: 42.33% of the market belongs to Fiat. In second is Toyota, with 14.46%.

Adding passenger cars to light commercial vehicles, Fiat leads with a small difference to Chevrolet. Volkswagen is in third position, followed by Toyota and Hyundai.

rankingBrandLicensesParticipation
1stFiat35,46118.32%
2ndChevrolet33,68417.40%
3rdVolkswagen27,65714.29%
4thToyota18,8829.76%
5thHyundai17,2138.89%
6thRenault14,1237.30%
7thJeep13,1686.80%
8thHonda7,1273.68%
9thnissan54722.83%
10thChaoa Chery3,6991.91%
11thPeugeot3,5061.81%
12thCitroen3,0871.59%
13thFord26201.35%
14thMitsubishi2,0561.06%
15thBMW1,1340.59%
16thVolvo8330.43%
17thMercedes-Benz7520.39%
18thLand Rover5750.30%
19thAudi5130.27%
20thKia5010.26%
21stIveco3100.16%

👍 Did you like it? Support our work by following our social networks and have access to exclusive content. Don’t forget to comment and share.

Oh, and if you’re a fan of the audios from borislook for the Auto Chat on the main podcast platforms:

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Ibovespa closes at day high, but retreats 2% on week; dollar goes to BRL 5.63

(Shutterstock) THE Ibovespa returned to detach itself from the international market and took a second …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved