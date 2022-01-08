Chevrolet consolidates itself as a leader

In November, Chevrolet interrupted Fiat’s streak of good sales. In December it was no different, the American manufacturer increased its advantage in the list of best-selling cars. Even with news, the Italians could not hold the return of Chevrolet.

Fiat models lost some positions in the Fenabrave ranking, but the Strada pickup continues to dominate among light commercial vehicles. One news that we can follow more accurately is Pulse, which is having its first “full” month since its launch.

SEE TOO:

December’s best selling cars

The two bodies of the Onix together achieved 20,634 units (Photo: Chevrolet | Disclosure)

Apparently, the Chevrolet Onix is ​​back to top the rankings. The hatch scored 11,529 and was followed by its sedan version in the ranking, the Onix Plus. In third place came the Volkswagen Gol, which repeated the podium in November.

The Tracker was December’s best-selling SUV and surpassed the Hyundai HB20. The Fiat Argo, which figured as the leader in a few months, ended up in 14th place. The Italian factory’s best-placed car was the Cronos, in 13th.

The brand new Pulse seems to be pleasing the public: it surpassed the Jeep Renegade and is close to the Argo in sales. Its direct competitor, the Volkswagen Nivus, ranks 30th.

ranking Model Licenses 1st Chevrolet Onix 11,529 2nd Chevrolet Onix Plus 9,105 3rd Volkswagen Goal 8,329 4th Chevrolet Tracker 7,936 5th Hyundai HB20 7,926 6th Renault Kwid 6775 7th Jeep Compass 6,668 8th Volkswagen T-Cross 6574 9th Hyundai Crete 6,038 10th Toyota Corolla 4,922 11th Volkswagen Voyage 4,588 12th Toyota Corolla Cross 4,581 13th Fiat Cronos 4,535 14th Fiat Argo 4,509 15th Fiat Pulse 4,432 16th Renegade Jeep 4,293 17th Honda HR-V 3,696 18th Hyundai HB20S 2,876 19th Fiat Mobi 2,744 20th Citroen C4 Cactus 2,721 21st Nissan Kicks 2,578 22nd Jeep Commander 2,185 23rd Fiat Siena 2,138 24th Peugeot 208 1,814 25th Renault Duster 1,803 26th Honda Civic 1,697 27th Toyota Hilux SW4 1,568 28th Chevrolet Spin 1,538 29th Toyota Yaris Hatchback 1,538 30th Volkswagen Nivus 1,508 31st Volkswagen Taos 1,462 32nd Peugeot 2008 1,325 33rd Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8 1,272 34th Nissan Versa 1,264 35th Renault Capture 1,146 36th Fiat One 1,135 37th Honda WR-V 1,096 38th Chevrolet Cruze Sedan 961 39th Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 899 40th Renault Logan 874 41st Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X 825 42nd Toyota Yaris Sedan 808 43rd Renault Sandero 776 44th Volkswagen Virtus 770 45th Volvo XC40 620 46th Mercedes-Benz GLB 485 47th Honda Fit 430 48th BMW 320i 362 49th BMW X1 348 50th Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 330

December’s best selling light commercials

Toyota Hilux overcame Fiat Toro in second place, but nothing bothers Strada in the lead (Photo: Toyota | Disclosure)

The Fiat Strada being the best-selling light commercial vehicle is nothing new. The change that occurred in the ranking of this category was that Toyota Hilux took the second place from Toro. Fiat’s medium-compact pickup came in third place, with a big difference to fourth place — Volkswagen Saveiro.

In the world of medium pickup trucks, the eternal runner-up, Chevrolet S10, was passed by the Ford Ranger. Behind the American pair are the Mitsubishi L200 and Volkswagen Amarok.

ranking Model Licenses 1st Fiat Strada 9,060 2nd Toyota Hilux 5408 3rd Fiat Toro 5,139 4th Volkswagen Saveiro 2,554 5th Ford Ranger 2,289 6th Chevrolet S10 2,221 7th Mitsubishi L200 1,561 8th Volkswagen Amarok 1,408 9th Nissan Frontier 1402 10th Renault Oroch 1390 11th Renault Master 1,346 12th Fiat Fiorino 1,162 13th Fiat Ducato 376 14th Peugeot Expert 308 15th Citron Jumpy 303 16th Volkswagen Express 278 17th Kia K2500 223 18th Iveco Daily 35-150 189 19th Hyundai HR 168 20th Fiat Doblo 97 21st Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 416 88 22nd Iveco Daily 30-130 79 23rd Citron Jumper 60 24th Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 314 56 25th RAM 2500 38

December’s best selling SUV

The Fiat Pulse has barely arrived and is already leading in its category, in addition to leaving the Jeep Renegade behind (Photo: Fiat | Disclosure)

Analyzing only the SUVs, it is possible to notice that the compact category is highly disputed between the Chevrolet Tracker, the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Hyundai Creta. The Jeep Renegade is down, a fact that should be reversed soon with the 1.3 turbo engine.

In medium SUVs, the Jeep Compass leads by far. The Toyota Corolla Cross lags behind with steady sales thanks to the brand’s loyal following, while the Volkswagen Taos remains a mere supporting cast.

In the seven-seat SUV category, the Jeep Commander took the lead. The Toyota SW4 is not far away, despite the higher price and different design. Interesting to note that the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 is not bad in sales, and still manages to be the best-selling vehicle of the brand.

ranking Model Licenses 1st Chevrolet Tracker 7,936 2nd Jeep Compass 6,668 3rd Volkswagen T-Cross 6574 4th Hyundai Crete 6,038 5th Toyota Corolla Cross 4,581 6th Fiat Pulse 4,432 7th Renegade Jeep 4,293 8th Honda HR-V 3,696 9th Citroen C4 Cactus 2,721 10th Nissan Kicks 2,578 11th Jeep Commander 2,185 12th Renault Duster 1,803 13th Toyota Hilux SW4 1,568 14th Volkswagen Nivus 1,508 15th Volkswagen Taos 1,462 16th Peugeot 2008 1,325 17th Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8 1,272 18th Renault Capture 1,146 19th Honda WR-V 1,096 20th Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X 899

market share

Chevrolet has achieved greater market share among passenger cars (Photo: Shutterstock)

While Chevrolet was “out of the picture” due to production interruptions by its market leaders, Volkswagen held a larger share of the passenger car market while Fiat was close. The Italians were the fired leaders of the light commercials thanks to Strada.

In December, Chevrolet dominated the passenger car market, with 20.14% of the market. In second is Volkswagen with 15.17% and in third Fiat with 12.57%. In light commercials there is no competition for Fiat: 42.33% of the market belongs to Fiat. In second is Toyota, with 14.46%.

Adding passenger cars to light commercial vehicles, Fiat leads with a small difference to Chevrolet. Volkswagen is in third position, followed by Toyota and Hyundai.

ranking Brand Licenses Participation 1st Fiat 35,461 18.32% 2nd Chevrolet 33,684 17.40% 3rd Volkswagen 27,657 14.29% 4th Toyota 18,882 9.76% 5th Hyundai 17,213 8.89% 6th Renault 14,123 7.30% 7th Jeep 13,168 6.80% 8th Honda 7,127 3.68% 9th nissan 5472 2.83% 10th Chaoa Chery 3,699 1.91% 11th Peugeot 3,506 1.81% 12th Citroen 3,087 1.59% 13th Ford 2620 1.35% 14th Mitsubishi 2,056 1.06% 15th BMW 1,134 0.59% 16th Volvo 833 0.43% 17th Mercedes-Benz 752 0.39% 18th Land Rover 575 0.30% 19th Audi 513 0.27% 20th Kia 501 0.26% 21st Iveco 310 0.16%