Chevrolet consolidates itself as a leader

In November, Chevrolet interrupted Fiat’s streak of good sales. In December it was no different, the American manufacturer increased its advantage in the list of best-selling cars. Even with news, the Italians could not hold the return of Chevrolet.
Fiat models lost some positions in the Fenabrave ranking, but the Strada pickup continues to dominate among light commercial vehicles. One news that we can follow more accurately is Pulse, which is having its first “full” month since its launch.
December’s best selling cars
Apparently, the Chevrolet Onix is back to top the rankings. The hatch scored 11,529 and was followed by its sedan version in the ranking, the Onix Plus. In third place came the Volkswagen Gol, which repeated the podium in November.
The Tracker was December’s best-selling SUV and surpassed the Hyundai HB20. The Fiat Argo, which figured as the leader in a few months, ended up in 14th place. The Italian factory’s best-placed car was the Cronos, in 13th.
The brand new Pulse seems to be pleasing the public: it surpassed the Jeep Renegade and is close to the Argo in sales. Its direct competitor, the Volkswagen Nivus, ranks 30th.
|ranking
|Model
|Licenses
|1st
|Chevrolet Onix
|11,529
|2nd
|Chevrolet Onix Plus
|9,105
|3rd
|Volkswagen Goal
|8,329
|4th
|Chevrolet Tracker
|7,936
|5th
|Hyundai HB20
|7,926
|6th
|Renault Kwid
|6775
|7th
|Jeep Compass
|6,668
|8th
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|6574
|9th
|Hyundai Crete
|6,038
|10th
|Toyota Corolla
|4,922
|11th
|Volkswagen Voyage
|4,588
|12th
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4,581
|13th
|Fiat Cronos
|4,535
|14th
|Fiat Argo
|4,509
|15th
|Fiat Pulse
|4,432
|16th
|Renegade Jeep
|4,293
|17th
|Honda HR-V
|3,696
|18th
|Hyundai HB20S
|2,876
|19th
|Fiat Mobi
|2,744
|20th
|Citroen C4 Cactus
|2,721
|21st
|Nissan Kicks
|2,578
|22nd
|Jeep Commander
|2,185
|23rd
|Fiat Siena
|2,138
|24th
|Peugeot 208
|1,814
|25th
|Renault Duster
|1,803
|26th
|Honda Civic
|1,697
|27th
|Toyota Hilux SW4
|1,568
|28th
|Chevrolet Spin
|1,538
|29th
|Toyota Yaris Hatchback
|1,538
|30th
|Volkswagen Nivus
|1,508
|31st
|Volkswagen Taos
|1,462
|32nd
|Peugeot 2008
|1,325
|33rd
|Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8
|1,272
|34th
|Nissan Versa
|1,264
|35th
|Renault Capture
|1,146
|36th
|Fiat One
|1,135
|37th
|Honda WR-V
|1,096
|38th
|Chevrolet Cruze Sedan
|961
|39th
|Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X
|899
|40th
|Renault Logan
|874
|41st
|Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X
|825
|42nd
|Toyota Yaris Sedan
|808
|43rd
|Renault Sandero
|776
|44th
|Volkswagen Virtus
|770
|45th
|Volvo XC40
|620
|46th
|Mercedes-Benz GLB
|485
|47th
|Honda Fit
|430
|48th
|BMW 320i
|362
|49th
|BMW X1
|348
|50th
|Caoa Chery Arrizo 6
|330
December’s best selling light commercials
The Fiat Strada being the best-selling light commercial vehicle is nothing new. The change that occurred in the ranking of this category was that Toyota Hilux took the second place from Toro. Fiat’s medium-compact pickup came in third place, with a big difference to fourth place — Volkswagen Saveiro.
In the world of medium pickup trucks, the eternal runner-up, Chevrolet S10, was passed by the Ford Ranger. Behind the American pair are the Mitsubishi L200 and Volkswagen Amarok.
|ranking
|Model
|Licenses
|1st
|Fiat Strada
|9,060
|2nd
|Toyota Hilux
|5408
|3rd
|Fiat Toro
|5,139
|4th
|Volkswagen Saveiro
|2,554
|5th
|Ford Ranger
|2,289
|6th
|Chevrolet S10
|2,221
|7th
|Mitsubishi L200
|1,561
|8th
|Volkswagen Amarok
|1,408
|9th
|Nissan Frontier
|1402
|10th
|Renault Oroch
|1390
|11th
|Renault Master
|1,346
|12th
|Fiat Fiorino
|1,162
|13th
|Fiat Ducato
|376
|14th
|Peugeot Expert
|308
|15th
|Citron Jumpy
|303
|16th
|Volkswagen Express
|278
|17th
|Kia K2500
|223
|18th
|Iveco Daily 35-150
|189
|19th
|Hyundai HR
|168
|20th
|Fiat Doblo
|97
|21st
|Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 416
|88
|22nd
|Iveco Daily 30-130
|79
|23rd
|Citron Jumper
|60
|24th
|Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 314
|56
|25th
|RAM 2500
|38
December’s best selling SUV
Analyzing only the SUVs, it is possible to notice that the compact category is highly disputed between the Chevrolet Tracker, the Volkswagen T-Cross and the Hyundai Creta. The Jeep Renegade is down, a fact that should be reversed soon with the 1.3 turbo engine.
In medium SUVs, the Jeep Compass leads by far. The Toyota Corolla Cross lags behind with steady sales thanks to the brand’s loyal following, while the Volkswagen Taos remains a mere supporting cast.
In the seven-seat SUV category, the Jeep Commander took the lead. The Toyota SW4 is not far away, despite the higher price and different design. Interesting to note that the Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 is not bad in sales, and still manages to be the best-selling vehicle of the brand.
|ranking
|Model
|Licenses
|1st
|Chevrolet Tracker
|7,936
|2nd
|Jeep Compass
|6,668
|3rd
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|6574
|4th
|Hyundai Crete
|6,038
|5th
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|4,581
|6th
|Fiat Pulse
|4,432
|7th
|Renegade Jeep
|4,293
|8th
|Honda HR-V
|3,696
|9th
|Citroen C4 Cactus
|2,721
|10th
|Nissan Kicks
|2,578
|11th
|Jeep Commander
|2,185
|12th
|Renault Duster
|1,803
|13th
|Toyota Hilux SW4
|1,568
|14th
|Volkswagen Nivus
|1,508
|15th
|Volkswagen Taos
|1,462
|16th
|Peugeot 2008
|1,325
|17th
|Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8
|1,272
|18th
|Renault Capture
|1,146
|19th
|Honda WR-V
|1,096
|20th
|Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X
|899
market share
While Chevrolet was “out of the picture” due to production interruptions by its market leaders, Volkswagen held a larger share of the passenger car market while Fiat was close. The Italians were the fired leaders of the light commercials thanks to Strada.
In December, Chevrolet dominated the passenger car market, with 20.14% of the market. In second is Volkswagen with 15.17% and in third Fiat with 12.57%. In light commercials there is no competition for Fiat: 42.33% of the market belongs to Fiat. In second is Toyota, with 14.46%.
Adding passenger cars to light commercial vehicles, Fiat leads with a small difference to Chevrolet. Volkswagen is in third position, followed by Toyota and Hyundai.
|ranking
|Brand
|Licenses
|Participation
|1st
|Fiat
|35,461
|18.32%
|2nd
|Chevrolet
|33,684
|17.40%
|3rd
|Volkswagen
|27,657
|14.29%
|4th
|Toyota
|18,882
|9.76%
|5th
|Hyundai
|17,213
|8.89%
|6th
|Renault
|14,123
|7.30%
|7th
|Jeep
|13,168
|6.80%
|8th
|Honda
|7,127
|3.68%
|9th
|nissan
|5472
|2.83%
|10th
|Chaoa Chery
|3,699
|1.91%
|11th
|Peugeot
|3,506
|1.81%
|12th
|Citroen
|3,087
|1.59%
|13th
|Ford
|2620
|1.35%
|14th
|Mitsubishi
|2,056
|1.06%
|15th
|BMW
|1,134
|0.59%
|16th
|Volvo
|833
|0.43%
|17th
|Mercedes-Benz
|752
|0.39%
|18th
|Land Rover
|575
|0.30%
|19th
|Audi
|513
|0.27%
|20th
|Kia
|501
|0.26%
|21st
|Iveco
|310
|0.16%
