Chevrolet Silverado EV breaks traditions of the pickup truck coming to Brazil

Chevrolet is serious when it says it will become a 100% electric car brand. That’s why it decided to show its two best-selling models globally in its new electrified generations. In addition to the Equinox mid-range SUV, Silverado will also be sold in an EV variant.

Now fully electric, the Silverado EV breaks some traditions of the classic model. It starts with the fact that the current Chevrolet Silverado, which will be sold in 2022 in Brazil as anticipated by the Auto+, has under-cab chassis base. The electric model is freestanding.

The base is the GM Ultium, the same as the Equinox EV, GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. With that, the electric Silverado is able to reach at least 640 km of autonomy. But the big highlight goes to the system of two electric motors that yield 673 hp and an absurd 108.4 kgfm of torque.

And all four wheels may steer, but Chevrolet hasn’t said if there will be crab mode for the GMC Hummer. Thanks to the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode Silverado reaches 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds – faster than a very sporty cocky. With 350 kW quick chargers, the large truck recovers 160 km of autonomy in just 10 minutes.

Work, ride and off-road

For now the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be sold in three versions. The entry-level model is the Silverado WT, which will be launched as early as 2023. It is work-oriented, with black bumpers, steel wheels, unpainted door handles and mirrors, as well as a simpler interior with a smaller multimedia center and little refinement.

For it, Chevrolet will charge US$ 39,900 (R$ 227,545). There will be an option for a weaker engine with 517 hp and 85.1 kgfm of torque. The base model will have a load capacity of 590 kg in the bucket and 3630 kg in trailer. But the WT Fleet option will raise the bar to 9,071 kg of trailer and 1,000 kg of bucket.

Just above it comes the RST version and its launch edition RST First Edition (which comes with all optionals as a standard item, plus a black roof). In this version, Silverado gets painted bumpers, more refined interior, steering rear axle and adjustable suspension.

The coolest item, however, is the bucket. For being unibody, it rescued a system used in the old Chevrolet Avalanche and that Volkswagen was going to use in Tarok. The rear window hides in the bottom of the bucket, which can be folded together with the rear seats. Thus, loads invade the cabin, increasing the usable area.

The Silverado RST only arrives in 2024 with prices reaching US$105,000 (R$598,920) on the First Edition. Finally, there will still be the off-road version of Trail Boss. Chevrolet did not disclose pricing, launch data or any other information. It just showed that the look will have black bumpers, off-road tires and gray and red details.

