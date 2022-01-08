China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy could have global effect

Asian country continues with lockdown of entire cities if a single case is detected (REUTERS/Lam Yik)

Even facing the biggest Covid-19 outbreak in the country since Wuhan – the disease’s first epicenter -, China insists on the controversial policy of ‘zero Covid’. Without showing signs that there may be any change in its way of fighting the virus, moving towards a policy of “coexistence”, the Asian country continues with a lockdown of entire cities if a single case is detected. This, in addition to causing dissatisfaction in several sectors of the population, puts pressure on global inflation, according to Catherine Mann, a member of the BoE (acronym for the Board of the Bank of England).

While other countries have also adopted a strategy similar to China’s ‘zero Covid’ policy – such as Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, although they have recently relaxed their strict policies – for Catherine Mann there is no way to compare. For her, China is a “large supplier in the global chain”.

For the councilor, China’s strategy has implications worldwide, especially in the economic situation: “China’s zero Covid policy influences global inflation”, continued Mann during his speech on Friday’s Council on Foreign Relations virtual panel (07). In addition to the financial aspect, this attitude by the Chinese government causes serious internal problems. After all, the blockades already carried out in some cities across the country have left residents without food and essential supplies.

Which, of course, ended up generating a wave of anger from the local community against the government. At a press conference, Liu Guozhong, head of the Communist Party of Shaanxi Province, promised to “further lift our spirits, strengthen awareness of achieving 100% prevention, control and isolation, prioritize epidemic prevention and control in urban villages, and achieve the goal of bringing cases back to zero in society as quickly as possible.”