Christian destroys Barbara’s dream and makes her swallow cruelty. TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will refuse to adopt a child with Barbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Estéril, the rich woman will express the desire to be a mother, but the protagonist will react to the idea with harsh words. After making several characters of the soap opera of Globo hell, the villain will be a victim of her own karma and will lose the chance to make a dream come true.

Married to the fake Renato, the spoiled one came close to having an heir at the beginning of Lícia Manzo’s plot. She became pregnant but lost the baby in childbirth. Doctors did not discover that the character of Alinne Moraes had a serious infection during pregnancy, and the lack of diagnosis caused the death of the fetus.

The same illness also left Barbara sterile. She had to have the uterus removed after giving birth to the stillborn child and, therefore, can no longer have children by natural means. Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird), however, still wants to be a mother.

In the scenes that will air on January 22, she will open the game about her sleeping dream to Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). In a conversation with her mother-in-law, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will reveal that she wants to adopt a child along with her husband.

The chat with Teodoro’s sister (Fernando Eiras) will cheer Barbara up and, in the same chapter, she will talk to the character played by Cauã Reymond about such a possibility. The protagonist, however, will give you a bucket of cold water.

He will veto the idea and hurt the woman with harsh words. The faker’s rigidity will even extend over some chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera. Barbara, who is so used to being unpleasant to others, will be attacked by the very negative karma she cultivated.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last episode is scheduled to be aired on March 11, with a rerun on March 12. From March 14, the public will see the remake of Pantanal on Globo’s prime track.

