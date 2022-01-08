Citigroup will require employee vaccinations from 1/14

Citigroup will require vaccinations from its employees beginning Jan. 14, according to a source familiar with the matter, becoming the first major Wall Street institution to implement mandatory covid-19 immunization.

Other big Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, are telling unvaccinated employees to work from home but have yet to indicate they can fire them.

While Citigroup is the first bank to enforce a vaccine mandate, a handful of other major US companies have introduced immunization policies, including Google and United Airlines, with varying degrees of stringency.

Citigroup said in October that it would require US employees to be vaccinated as a condition of being employed, but did not say when it would begin enforcing the new policy.

The bank said at the time that it was complying with the Joe Biden administration’s policy of requiring all workers supporting government contracts to be fully vaccinated, as the government remains a large and important customer.

Citigroup will consider exemptions for religious or medical reasons, or any other accommodation under state or local law, on a case-by-case basis, the bank said at the time.

The source said the bank will start enforcing this policy from Jan. 14, but did not provide further details.

Bloomberg first reported Citigroup’s January 14 deadline. Citigroup will place unpaid workers on unpaid leave with the last day of work at the end of the month, the report said.

More than 90% of Citigroup employees have so far served their term and that number is rising rapidly, Bloomberg reported, citing a Citigroup spokeswoman.