Climate change: clouds hovering over promises made at COP26

Abhishek Pratap 5 mins ago News Comments Off on Climate change: clouds hovering over promises made at COP26 0 Views

  • Matt McGrath
  • environmental reporter

Climate activist near COP26 conference site in 2021

Credit, Getty Images

Is the progress made at the UN climate change conference, COP26, already at risk because of the challenges of 2022?

2021 was an important year for climate change.

In addition to a series of extreme and destructive events influenced by rising temperatures, the past 12 months have seen unprecedented political engagement on the issue, culminating in the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

Undoubtedly, progress has been made, and the general thrust of the meeting was towards faster action on a range of measures to reduce emissions.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

racist men sentenced to life in prison for murder of black

A Georgia judge sentenced Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to life in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved