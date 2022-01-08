Climate change: clouds hovering over promises made at COP26

Matt McGrath

environmental reporter

7 hours ago

Is the progress made at the UN climate change conference, COP26, already at risk because of the challenges of 2022?

2021 was an important year for climate change.

In addition to a series of extreme and destructive events influenced by rising temperatures, the past 12 months have seen unprecedented political engagement on the issue, culminating in the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

Undoubtedly, progress has been made, and the general thrust of the meeting was towards faster action on a range of measures to reduce emissions.

But now there are growing concerns that that momentum could dissipate in the coming months.

The most painful blow comes from the United States.

Next step – China

The potential failure of US President Joe Biden to get his Build Back Better bill passed in Congress would significantly affect America’s ability to meet the House’s stringent climate goals. Branca has committed.

It would also greatly affect the relatively unified approach to climate change displayed among world leaders at COP26.

“Everything Biden promised has led to this relatively good atmosphere in Glasgow,” said Joanna Depledge, a researcher at the Cambridge Center for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance.

“But those were just promises, he needs to pass the bill through Congress. And that is now looking more and more risky. He can do some things with executive acts, but it’s certainly not a sustained institutional change to climate legislation like the one that we are aiming for.”

“I think the situation for us is critical.”

The despair among many in the United States at the possible failure of the bill will also have repercussions around the world. This will certainly be the case in China, a country over which the perception hovers that it used its political force in Glasgow to get what it wanted. Biden’s political difficulties are seen as evidence that “the West is declining.”

“I’m concerned that by 2022 geopolitical tension will dominate the climate agenda,” said Li Shuo of Greenpeace East Asia.

He is also concerned that the introduction of carbon taxes on products imported into Europe could heighten a sense of injustice and frustration in Beijing.

“The Chinese side will see how they are treated in relation to each other and make its judgment on whether the game is fair and, more importantly, whether it’s about the environment or just geopolitics and trade,” he told BBC News. “Overall, I look forward to a more turbulent year ahead. The years before the Paris agreement were an example of geopolitics that helped advance the climate agenda.

This pessimistic view is echoed in the fact that next year’s COP will be held in Egypt, and the next in the UAE.

“None of these countries can be described as a leader in climate terms,” ​​said Professor J. Timmons Roberts of Brown University in the United States. “The good thing is that COP27 will be in a developing country, and some issues such as damages (who pays for the impact of climate change in the most affected countries and how they are paid) may have more force, but in the issue of reductions of emissions, it is not clear whether they will be able to lead the debates.”

Another major concern in 2022 is that some countries may simply ignore aspects they don’t like about Glasgow’s climate pact.

A key step in the agreement was the call by all countries to “revisit and strengthen” their national climate pledges when delegates meet in Egypt in late 2022.

While agreeing to this, several countries now say they simply won’t update their plans, including Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand’s climate minister James Shaw said that provision really only applies to big emitters like India, China, Russia and Brazil, which have not significantly strengthened their plans in time for Glasgow.

However, there are also some imminent positive developments that could make a significant difference to the general mood towards climate change.

During COP26, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the United States, Germany and France agreed to pay $8.5 billion to help South Africa move away from coal. Now, those close to the talks say two new deals to help India and Indonesia do the same are being spun off.

This will be expensive, in the tens of billions, but if it happens it will represent a big step. Agreements of this type, in addition to a commitment to doubling funding for adaptation actions by richer countries, will be key to progress in 2022, officials say.

COP26 Chair Alok Sharma made it clear that he intends to move forward in the coming months in efforts to ensure that the agreements reached in Glasgow on deforestation, coal, finance and automobiles begin to be implemented.

“The UK, as host of COP26, has spent the last two years working tirelessly with countries to build trust, which has allowed us to deliver the Glasgow climate pact,” he told BBC News. “We will continue along the same lines through 2022 to ensure countries deliver on their promises, revisit their emissions reduction targets, materialize the flow of funds and deliver on the many commitments made during the two-week summit.”

Another positive point is the fact that Germany chairs the G7 group of countries. The co-leader of the German Green Party is now the country’s foreign minister, so climate will remain high on the international diplomatic agenda.

Investing in infrastructure after the covid-19 pandemic, especially in middle-income countries, also offers a great chance to take significant action to limit emissions.

the threat of disaster

The final agreement on the rules for carbon markets, signed in Glasgow, coincided with a record increase in the price of carbon allowances in Europe and the UK.

While this has its drawbacks, a sustained high carbon price could significantly accelerate the transition to cleaner energy sources.

But, as always, global events can see all these potential positives quickly fade.

Disputes between Russia and Ukraine, China’s non-involvement and a potential thrashing of Democrats in the midterm elections in the United States could hamper or at least delay any future progress on climate change.

And stopping or taking small steps now would be a disaster for efforts to keep rising global temperatures below 1.5°C this century. “Right now, incremental steps are a death sentence,” says Roberts.

However, the climate negotiations process is highly unpredictable – and even when things seem to be at their worst, countries are often able to make enough concessions to keep things moving forward.

The COP26 president says he is determined to move forward. “Coming out of COP26 with the Glasgow climate pact was a historic moment, demonstrating the world’s shared commitment to taking real climate action,” said Alok Sharma.

“Looking to the future, the most pressing issue is the timescale over which this action will take place, and the reality is that the world needs to act at a much faster pace.”