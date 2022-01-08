CNG fires and Jaraguá do Sul drivers are surprised

Economy

Many drivers already make calculations about the feasibility of using the fuel.

07 Jan 2022

This week, the Santa Catarina Gas Company (SCGÁS) announced a tariff readjustment for the first half of 2022. The average effect of the readjustment will be 24.02% for industries, 17.28% for businesses and 14.49% for residences. For Natural Gas Vehicles (CNG), the readjustment is 24%, which will go from a rate of R$ 2.78 per cubic meter to R$ 3.466/m³.

A court decision barred a 42% increase for this beginning of the year. According to SCGÁS, these percentages are valid until the 30th of June or while the preliminary decision is in force.

With the readjustment, the price of CNG in Jaraguá do Sul jumped from R$ 4.36 (the lowest price in December) to R$ 5.19 in the city.

Olniro Chaves, a 56-year-old private driver, says it is difficult to pass the adjustment on to the customer.

Lindimar Gandolfi, 52, points out that he is already doing the math for switching from gas to gasoline.

Santa Catarina is the fourth state in the country that consumes the most CNG, just behind Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Pernambuco. There are 112,000 vehicles in the state that run on CNG.

