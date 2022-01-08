Codefat approves salary bonus payment schedule; check the dates | Economy

Salary allowance will start to be paid on February 8th
Salary allowance will start to be paid on February 8th

On Friday (7), the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat​) approved the calendar for payments of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus for the 2020 base year. Deposits should start on February 8th.

In a vote, board members agreed with the dates proposed by the federal government and the new benefit payment format. In previous years, deposits started in the second half of a year and ended in the first half of the following year, according to the worker’s month of birth, in the case of PIS, or the final digit of the civil servant’s enrollment, in the case of Pasep. Now, payments will always take place in the first half of the next fiscal year.

On February 8th, the benefit will be released for employees of a private company who have PIS. The Pasep, granted to public servants, will be released from the 15th of the same month.

Calendar of PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to private sector workers

BORN INRECEIVE FROMRECEIVE UNTIL
JanuaryFebruary 8thDecember 29th
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29th
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29th
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29th
MayFebruary 22ndDecember 29th
JuneFebruary, 24December 29th
JulyMarch, 15December 29th
AugustMarch 17thDecember 29th
SeptemberMarch 22December 29th
OctoberMarch 24th December 29th
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29th
December March 31December 29th

Calendar of Pasep allowance, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants﻿

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMRECEIVE UNTIL
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29th
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29th
4February 22ndDecember 29th
5February, 24December 29th
6March, 15December 29th
7March 17thDecember 29th
8March 22December 29th
9March 24thDecember 29th

Payment for base year 2021 will only be made in 2023, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The employee enrolled in the program for at least five years, who received on average up to two minimum wages per month with a formal contract and who performed paid work for at least 30 days in the base year of payment, is entitled to the salary bonus. It is also necessary to have the data updated in the Annual Social Information Report (Rais).

As already mentioned, PIS is paid by Caixa to private sector workers, and Pasep by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

How much will the allowance be?

The salary bonus varies and can reach up to a minimum wage (R$ 1,212 in 2022) for those who worked 12 full months.

