Coming soon! Realme GT 2 Pro has launch in Brazil confirmed by the brand

This Friday (07) the company revealed its plans for Latin America and confirmed that the GT 2 Pro realme will be launched soon in Brazil, but did not give details about the presentation schedule, variants that must be made official here and the amount charged for the device.
For now, the smartphone has not yet been approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and it is likely that we will have to wait a few more weeks until the smartphone is marketed in the country. On the brand’s Brazilian website there is no mention of the GT 2 Pro.
The Latin American market is our priority in 2022. As part of that, we would like to bring the GT 2 Pro 5G realme to our fans in the region as soon as possible, so that together we can enjoy this great product”, stated Madhav Prakash Sheth, President of the International Business Unit at realme.
For now the GT 2 Realme and GT 2 Pro Realme are not yet available in Brazil, but the official announcement is expected to take place in the coming weeks. Below you can check other interesting models from the realme:
