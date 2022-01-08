Companies have high cases of covid and flu after the end of the year

The month of December, before the wave of cases of covid and the H3N2 virus (influenza) reached alarming numbers, was a time of relaxation in social distancing and holding “firm parties” by several companies, as well as meetings of family for the year-end celebrations. Many companies have seen the clear result of this trend reflected in infections in their teams.

Japanese technology company NEC planned to reopen its office as early as 2022 with 100% of the staff coming at least a few times a week. But the change in the pandemic scenario in the country made the company change its mind.

“We will only return to the office when there is a sustained reduction in the number of infected people in the country”, says the HR director for Latin America at NEC, Amilton Aires. “We will not expose our employees to this risk of contamination.”

In addition to Brazil, employees from six other countries where the company operates also had their return to the physical office postponed. The multinational must reassess its decision only after January 31st.

At VMLY&R advertising agency, the postponement of the return to face-to-face work came after a recommendation from the head office in the USA. According to VMLY&R’s HR director in Brazil, Luana Gonçalves, the agency will only return after the infected population has stabilized. “We still don’t have a forecast.”

Technology company TakeBlip, on the other hand, would return to face-to-face work in February, at the request of employees, after nearly two years with everyone working from home. In an internal survey, only 10% of the staff said they wanted to stay in the home office all the time.

According to the president of TakeBlip, Roberto Oliveira, however, the high number of infected people made the company leave the date for return open. “We had an explosion of cases in the team, but the positive side is that all cases are being mild”, says Oliveira, highlighting the fact that 100% of the team is vaccinated.

At the education startup Redação Online, with 23 employees, returning to work became a long-term horizon. According to the startup’s CEO, Otávio Pinheiro, given the new variants of covid and influenza, the company is now thinking about resuming face-to-face work only in 2023. “Not to go back and forth”, he explains.

On the opposite way

Carlos Eduardo Altona, a partner at the consulting firm Exec, sees two moves: one to postpone the return and the other to maintain the face-to-face work already in progress.

In the second group, fits Simpress, services for the corporate sector, which has been operating in a hybrid model for a few months. According to President Vittorio Danesi, there was a meeting this week in which it was decided to maintain the return plan. “We are keeping an eye on the numbers, but as everyone is vaccinated, cases are very mild. When the person is infected, they are quarantined at home.”

