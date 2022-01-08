Contaminated crew leads Azul to double canceled or rescheduled flights – 01/07/2022 – Market

The percentage of canceled or rescheduled flights by Azul Linhas Aéreas doubled from Thursday (6) to this Friday (7), reaching 10% of the total, the equivalent of 90 daily flights. The reason is the loss of the crew, contaminated by Covid-19.

In a statement, the airline said that, “for operational reasons”, some of its flights are being rescheduled in January. “The company registered an increase in the number of medical layoffs among its crew – these cases, in their entirety, presented mild symptoms – and has followed the growth in the number of cases of flu and Covid-19 in Brazil and in the world “.

According to Azul, impacted customers are being re-accommodated on other flights and receive all the assistance, “as provided for by Anac resolution 400”, says the note, referring to the National Civil Aviation Agency standard that deals with the rights of air passengers in situations such as cancellations and resettlements.

Gol says, also in a note, that “in recent days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees, but no flight was canceled or suffered significant changes for this reason”. According to the airline, “employees who present positive results are being removed from their duties to recover safely at home”, says Gol, noting that “100% of employees are vaccinated”.

Latam, in turn, states that “for the time being, it has not yet been necessary to change its flights due to the increase in the number of Covid and influenza cases in the Brazilian population”, but that “it remains attentive to this scenario, which is rapidly changing due to the omicron variant”.

Asked by leaf, the SNA (National Aeronauts Union) claims that it does not have statistics on how many professionals in the sector are on leave by Covid-19. “But from the reports we received, the problem is concentrated with Azul so far, because it was the airline that is flying more now than it did before the pandemic”, says Ondino Dutra, president of the SNA.

Anac data point to a significant increase in Azul’s demand compared to other airlines. According to the agency, between December 2020 and November 2021, the company’s share reached 33.6% in revenue per passenger per kilometer (RPK), an increase of 6.8 percentage points in compared to the same period of the previous year (26.8%), which led Azul to the leadership of the sector.

Considering the same range, the participation of Latam fell from 34.8% to 33.2%, and that of Gol, from 38% to 32.2%.

Latam and Gol are not yet operating at 100% capacity, but Azul is, which leads the company to reschedule or cancel flights due to the lack of personnel. “You have to take into account that training a pilot takes a while, which can take months, while training a flight attendant takes a few weeks,” says Dutra.

According to SNA, Azul has been hiring flight attendants. Questioned, the company says it has “open positions”.

The airline industry, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19, was also one of the biggest layoffs. Latam alone has laid off around 30% of its staff since the beginning of the pandemic, around 6,000 employees. But, due to the resumption, it hired around 2,000 in the second half of last year.