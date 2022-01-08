Corinthians beats River and qualifies for the second round of Copinha

Corinthians guaranteed its classification for the second phase of Copinha this Friday by beating River, from Piauí. In a game played at the Martins Pereira Stadium, Timãozinho won without difficulties: 2-0, with goals from Felipe Augusto and Rodrigo Varanda.

Diogo Siston’s team dominated the entire first half, where they opened the scoring with Felipe Augusto, after putting a lot of pressure on River. In the second stage, Rodrigo Varanda scored the second and guaranteed the classification of the team from Alvinegro.

Write it down, Faithful! Corinthians returns to the field on Monday. This time at 20h, Timãozinho will face São José, for the last game of the group stage.

lineup

The tactical structure of the team should be close to that which played most of the games in 2020. In this way, the team goes to the field with: Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Mandaca, Biro, Keven and Matheus Araújo; Felipe Augusto and Giovane.

my helm

On the other hand, coach Nildo Araújo climbed the River with the following lineup: Pedro Lucas; Adailton, Rodolfo, Guilherme and Sávio; Cabeça, Maranhão, Pelezinho, Patrick, Bobô; Caio Ribeiro.

The game

First time

The first stage was marked by Corinthians’ dominance in the attacking field. After a disputed start, with a lot of marking on the River side, Diogo Siston’s team managed to create good chances for a goal.

Felipe Augusto was responsible for Timão’s first goal chance. After a cross by Léo Mana, shirt 9 went up very high and forced the goalkeeper to make a great save to avoid the first goal of the game. Soon after, Mandaca kicked from a distance, but without danger.

Corinthians started scaring again in the 18th minute. Guilherme Biro landed a beautiful shot from a distance, but the ball scraped the crossbar and went out. With difficulties to trigger their center forwards, Timão bet a lot on shots from outside the area and Keven, once again, kicked over the goal at 22.

After tightening a lot, Corinthians finally opened the scoring after 25 minutes. Mandaca played, Giovane did a nice body dribble and the ball fell to Felipe Augusto, who, at first, took the goalkeeper to give Timão the advantage.

Even with the positive score, Corinthians did not stop attacking, even with the game cooling off. With 32 minutes, two chances through a corner: the first with Robert Renan, who saw his submission deflected by the defense, and Giovane, who headed it wide. Soon after, Reginaldo made a silly lack of money and got a yellow card.

Corinthians still started scaring before the end of the first half. Once again, Biro kicked from a distance with danger and forced Pedro Lucas to make a great save. In the corner kick, Léo Mana found Alemão, but the defender submitted it out.

Second time

After a good first half, Corinthians returned without changes for the second stage. In addition, the posture of Diogo Siston’s team was the same and the team continued to pressure River in search of the second goal.

Eight minutes into the game, the Corinthians coach made the first change in his team: Rodrigo Varanda joined Giovane’s vacancy. The 17 shirt entered to play alongside Felipe Augusto in attack command.

And it didn’t take long for Varanda to score his first goal. After corner, Felipe Augusto deflected it and the ball was left to the 17 shirt, who only shot to score Corinthians’ second.

After increasing the score, another change at Timão: Vitor entered Mandaca’s vacancy, who limped out after 16 minutes of play. Even so, Corinthians continued to attack.

With 19 minutes, Varanda was fouled near the area. On the kick, Guilherme Biro kicked straight, but the ball went far from the goal of River’s goalkeeper. Four minutes later, Keven took the risk from a distance and Pedro Lucas made a safe save.

With thirty minutes, one more chance. Biro and Matheus Araújo made a good match, but the return from shirt 20 to 10 was too long and the ball went to goalkeeper Pedro Lucas. Pressing the ball out, two more Timão submissions with Felipe Augusto, Biro and Varanda, but all did not scare.

After 40 minutes, Diogo Siston made four more changes to Timãozinho: Arthur Sousa, Daniel Marcos, Riquelme and Pedro were replaced by Felipe Augusto, Léo Mana, Matheus Araújo and Keven.

Just before the end of the game, Siston’s team arrived in danger on two more occasions. in the first, Guilherme Biro hit the crossbar, while Riquelme, in the second, hit over the goal.

River even tried to scare Corinthians in the final minutes, but couldn’t reach the goal defended by Alan Gobetti with much danger. Thus, Timãozinho guaranteed the classification by winning 2-0.

Technical sheet of River-PI 0 x 2 Corinthians

Competition: So Paulo Junior Soccer Cup

Place: Doctor Mrio Martins Pereira Municipal Stadium, São Jos dos Campos, SP

Date: January 7, 2022 (Friday)

Time: 9:45 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Gustavo Holanda Souza

Assistants: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira and Gabriel Pozzer

Goals: Felipe Augusto, Rodrigo Varanda (Corinthians)

Yellow card: Reginaldo (Corinthians)

Public: 8,100 fans

RIVER-PI: Pedro Lucas; Adailton (Jalison), Rodolfo, Guilherme, Cabea (Fbio), Svio (Igor), Bb, Maranho (Santamaria), Caio Ribeiro (Indian), Patrick (Ryan) and Pelezinho.

Technician: Nildo Arajo

CORINTHIANS: Alan Gobetti; Lo Mana (Daniel Marcos), Alemo, Robert Renan and Luis Mandaca (Vitor); Reginaldo, Keven Vinicius (Pedro), Guilherme Biro and Felipe Augusto (Arthur Sousa); Matheus Arajo (Riquelme) and Giovane (Rodrigo Varanda).

Technician: Diogo Siston

