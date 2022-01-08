Corinthians beats River-PI without difficulties and qualifies for the Copinha – 07/01/2022

Without much effort, Corinthians defeated River-PI by 2-0 tonight (7th), with goals from Felipe Augusto, 24th of the first half, and Varanda, 11th of the second. The triumph at the Martins Pereira stadium, in São José dos Campos, guaranteed the team’s classification in the second round of Group 15 of Copinha.

In addition, Alvinegro arrives in the last round of the bracket needing only a draw against São José to ensure the lead in the bracket. The match takes place at the same place, this Monday (10), at 20h.

Total control

Even suffering from mistakes in the passes, Corinthians completely dominated the Tricolor since the beginning of the confrontation. River-PI tried to pressure and force passing errors, but failed to produce.

The goal came in the 24th minute, with Felipe Augusto. Giovane made a beautiful light cut after Mandaca’s pass and dismantled the entire defensive section of Rooster. The Corinthians center forward received the ball centered near the entrance to the area and waited for the goalkeeper to leave before touching it to the back of the net.

The advantage on the scoreboard made Alvinegro even more comfortable on the field. Even without forcing, Timon kept the offensive ball possession and goalkeeper Alan Gobetti almost became a spectator of the duel.

Balcony only needs a minute to dial

Back to the under-20 after passing through the professional, forward Rodrigo Varanda entered the field in the 10th minute and already hit the net soon after. Felipe deflected Reginaldo’s corner kick and the ball was easy for the striker to still fix on his thigh before scoring Corinthians’ second goal.

After that, Corinthians took their foot off the accelerator for good. The clash was very lukewarm in the final minutes, as River-PI did not show any strength to seek, at least, to reduce the disadvantage on the marker. At 39, Timão made four changes at once and the young promise Pedro, another 15-year-old player playing in Copinha, had his chance. At 45, Biro still hit the post in the last great move of the game.

Guilherme Biro gains space

Coach Diogo Siston changed the midfield formation of the club at Parque São Jorge. The commander took out Riquelme, starting the 2-1 victory over Resende on the debut, and placed Guilherme Biro, varying the positions in the sector. The coach’s choice paid off and Biro was the main articulator of the moves, especially in the first 45 minutes.

With that, Timão had on the field: Alan Gobetti; Léo Mana (Danilo Marcos), Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Luís Mandaca (Vitor), Guilherme Biro, Matheus Araújo (Arthur Sousa) and Keven Vinícius (Riquelme); Giovane (Rodrigo Varanda) and Felipe Augusto (Pedro).

No problem this time, the crowd returns in good numbers

Unlike what happened in the first round, when they had problems getting into Martins Pereira, Corinthians fans easily reached the stands and returned to appear in large numbers. The 8,100 fans present had a great party, pushing the club’s young athletes during the 90 minutes.

how is the group

While Corinthians, with six points, is already guaranteed in the knockout of the tournament, the other three teams continue with chances of advancing. Vice-leader with three points, Resende only need to beat River-PI on Monday (10), at 17:45, to qualify. If they tie, they’re only out if São José score a rout at Alvinegro.

The team from Piauí has ​​scored one point so far and, if they want to dream of the second phase, they need to win and still cheer against São José, who have the same score. The hosts, however, to advance, need to beat Timão, root for a draw between Resende and River-PI or for a victory for the northeastern club, and still eliminate the difference in goal difference.