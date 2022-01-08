Corinthians confirms squad replay date and details for the 2022 season

This Friday afternoon, Corinthians, through its press office, confirmed the date for the re-introduction of the squad for the season that will begin. The return of activities will take place next Monday, January 10th.

The presentation will take place in the morning. In it, all players are expected, along with the coaching staff, staff, employees and collaborators who work on the premises of CT Joaquim Grava, in the East Zone of São Paulo.

Concerned about the new coronavirus wave, all CT attendees will undergo Covid-19 testing. Many players have vacationed in crowded places, so the risk of contamination exists.

In addition to testing for Covid-19, the athletes will start to resume activities. Players will undergo exams, medical evaluations and physical tests after the vacation period. It is worth remembering that in early December, before the holidays, Corinthians already advanced part of the exams with the professional squad.

Corinthians makes its debut in the season only on January 25, when it faces Ferroviária, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The São Paulo Football Federation has already revealed the details of the first six of the São Paulo Championship.

