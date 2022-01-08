Corinthians Female loses three sponsorships at the end of 2021; see the situation of each partnership

The end of the 2021 season also marked the end of three sponsorship contracts for the Corinthians women’s team. Given this situation, the my helm updates team partnership chart for season 2022.

Corinthians ended 2021 with seven sponsors stamped on its uniform. They were: BMG (mango), Guys.bet (shoulder), Atroveran Hot (back shirt bar – this one also at the base), fegaro (front shirt bar), Saint Kitts Health (front of shorts), UniDrummod (behind the shorts) and The Spani, as a master sponsor. With the end of the season, the agreements with Fegaro, Atroveran Hot and UniDrummond came to an end.

The report of my helm sought out the club to find out about the possibility of renewing the ties that ended – Fegaro and Atroveran Hot were partnerships signed in 2021, but UniDrummond has followed the women’s team for more years. Corinthians, in turn, responded that “due to commercial policy, it does not publicly discuss or anticipate details of sponsorships and potential sponsors.”

Regarding the contracts that are still in force, the sponsors can be divided into two groups. In the first of them, partnerships that last a few more seasons, while in the second, agreements that come to an end in 2022. The situation is as follows:

Group 1: longer-lasting contracts

BMG: the team’s most “active” sponsor, the bank may say goodbye to the Parque São Jorge club only in 2026;

the team’s most “active” sponsor, the bank may say goodbye to the Parque São Jorge club only in 2026; Guys.bet: the deal was initially signed for the men’s team and later extended to the women’s team. The end date for both is the same: July 2025.

Group 2: contracts that end in 2022

São Cristóvão Saúde: the partnership was signed for women’s football and also futsal. The agreement comes to the end of July this year;

the partnership was signed for women’s football and also futsal. The agreement comes to the end of July this year; Spani: the wholesale company has been the team’s master sponsor since September of last year and also includes the men’s team in training and travel uniforms. The partnership comes to an end at the end of 2022;

Over the last year, it is worth remembering, the women’s team also had other occasional sponsorships. Wega was in charge of Alvinegro during the Derby of the group stage of the Brazilian, as well as Atroveran Hot, which fulfilled the role of master sponsor on that occasion. During Libertadores 2020, Vitasay 50+, from the Hypera Pharma group, occupied the main space. Before the arrival of Fegaro, in October, Tellvoip was the one who occupied the front bar of the shirt in an exclusive agreement.

Check the contractual status of the seven sponsorships that were on the team’s uniform in 2021

current

BMG – ends in 2026

– ends in 2026 Guys.bet – ends in July 2025

– ends in July 2025 Saint Kitts Health – ends in July 2022

– ends in July 2022 Spani – ends at the end of 2022

they ended up

fegaro – ended in December 2021

– ended in December 2021 Atroveran Hot – ended in December 2021

– ended in December 2021 UniDrummond – ended in December 2021

See more at: Corinthians Women and Corinthians Sponsor.