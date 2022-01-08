Corinthians hits Bruno Melo and full-back is expected to sign a contract next week

Corinthians has been forwarding an agreement with the second reinforcement for the 2022 season. It is left-back Bruno Melo, who is at Fortaleza.

The athlete must arrive at Corinthians to defend the club for loan until the end of the season. The information was conveyed by journalist Mário Kempes and confirmed by the report of My Timon.

The player is expected by the club at the beginning of the week, when the rest of the squad reappears, to make the negotiation official. Bruno will undergo medical examinations and must sign a contract on Monday.

Currently, Sylvinho has only two names for the position: the Corinthians coach has Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton for the left flank. This Friday morning, it is worth remembering, the my helm reported that the position was not seen as a priority for reinforcements by the commission, but that the club had not closed the market’s doors to the left side.

If the negotiation is confirmed, Bruno Melo will be the club’s second reinforcement for the season. That’s because at the end of 2021, Corinthians announced defensive midfielder Paulinho as the first name to arrive at the Parque São Jorge club, with an eye on 2022.

It is also worth remembering that a Corinthians player had a recent relationship with Fortaleza. It is the defensive midfielder Éderson, who played on loan at the club last season and stood out. The team from Ceará is interested in following the athlete, but the young man’s future has yet to be defined.

