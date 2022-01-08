Corinthians is building a very short-term team, says Arnaldo

Corinthians renewed the contracts of goalkeeper Cássio and full-back Fagner until the end of 2024, guaranteeing the permanence of the two players while he builds his team for the season, still looking for a forward that could cause repercussion, in a squad that has many players with a winning record in the club itself, although aged over 30 years.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #191, Arnaldo Ribeiro says that the renewal with the idols of the current cast and the recent signings of players who are loved by the fans due to the titles they have conquered, is something that cheers the Corinthians fan, but brings a challenge to the coach Sylvinho, with a team that will need to deliver results in a very short time.

“Corinthians has been doing not only in maintaining their historic players, who had great achievements, but in hiring former historic players, so they sound out Felipe to come back, Atlético Madrid defender, everyone who had a connection. That, for the fan, it’s a wonderful ego massage. Everything is fine on paper and in the relationship with the fan, but to fit in the field is another story,” says Arnaldo.

“Fitting everyone at that age on the same team worked out at home games, with the fans, in the fans’ breath, away from home was a real hassle. Is Paulinho a bad player? Of course not, a great player. But he thinks about a midfielder that already had Renato Augusto, Giuliano, what’s it like, are all three going to play? These situations will have to be removed by Sylvinho. It’s a very short term team, it’s not a short term team, it’s very short term term, it’s either for that Libertadores or bye”, he completes.

The journalist says that he sees the current Corinthians team showing that they have no breath for a longer competition such as the Brazilian Championship, highlighting the fact that last season they achieved a very good result in the Neo Química Arena, but without being able to do well outside of House.

“It seems to me to be a team without breath to compete in a 38-round championship with the Brazilian. They have great players technically, with historic spells at Corinthians as well, but to join this whole group in the starting lineup, poor defensive midfielder who keeps running to everyone, it’s not possible,” says Arnaldo.

“It’s a huge challenge for me, imagine Sylvinho, in his second season, having to postpone with all this, being, let’s say, a smaller coach than the players, younger, more inexperienced. He’ll have to roll, it won’t be simple. , because someone will be left over, or some will be left over in this entire project, not to mention the 9 that Corinthians thinks about without necessarily imagining his characteristics, whether he fits well in this 1988 generation team or not,” he concludes.

