Corinthians lends Everaldo to Minas Gerais team; player announced jokingly about name

Another Corinthians athlete won a new club for next season. It’s about the attacker Everaldo, who saw the America-MG announce it by playing a joke on your name.

Before the official announcement, the club moved social media with a clue. The profile of América joked with the narrator Everaldo Marques, namesake of the athlete, who narrated a goal by the attacker for Timão, against Vasco, and joked about having the same name.

“Oh Everaldo Marques, we hear that you’ve already narrated a RIDICULOUS goal from someone with a beautiful name, is that true?”, wrote the club, also recalling the professional’s motto.

oh @EveraldoMarques, we hear that you’ve already narrated a RIDICULOUS goal from someone with a beautiful name, is that true? 🤪 — America FC ✊🏿 (@AmericaMG) January 7, 2022

After that, the club officially announced the striker. Everaldo will stay at América-MG until December of this year and, at the end of the period, the club from Minas Gerais has the option to purchase the athlete.

Everaldo joined Corinthians in May 2019 after standing out on loan at Fluminense. The athlete, however, has not been able to establish himself at Timão since he arrived at the club. Out of space, it was loaned out last season to Sport.

The striker has a link with Corinthians until June 2023. For the club, there are 36 games played, divided equally into 12 wins, 12 draws and 12 defeats. He even shook the nets on four occasions.

