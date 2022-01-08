Corinthians’ main target, Diego Costa has been ‘nailed’ his way to the team since his childhood

The player who terminated his contract with Atlético Mineiro and is in the sights of Timão, has his life linked to the team since he was little

Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atlético Mineiro for good, and according to sources, the agreement was made in an amicable manner between both parties. Thus, the Corinthians fan may dream of a possible disembarkation of the player in Parque São Jorge, and if that happens, this will not be the first time that the athlete and Corinthians will have their paths crossed.

In 2015, when he was still at Chelsea, he gave an interview to ESPN and revealed that when he was a child his fans were totally for Timão, but that when he moved to São Paulo, under the influence of his team, he ended up supporting Palmeiras: “I I was a Corinthians fan as a child, but when I went to São Paulo, my uncle converted me and I started rooting for Palmeiras. I’ve had a lot of fights with my brother, a São Paulo fan, but now there aren’t many more.”

In addition, the player could have played at the base of the Corinthians team for more than a decade. According to the GE, Paulo Moura, former president of Barcelona Capela, the team Diego played in when he was a teenager, tried to get him to play at the Alvinegra base: “I offered to Corinthians, Santos, Palmeiras, the answer was: just like him I have a lot. We looked for another market for him, where people valued it. Diego played in the youth, junior and professional category here at Barcelona.”

Diego Costa entered Corinthians’ radar in the final of the 2021 Brasileirão, since then the Corinthians staff have seen the player as a good option to be No. 9 and that despite the athlete’s high salary, the effort that will be made will be more . However, to take Diego to Itaquera, Corinthians will not have an easy life, given that the player also had surveys to return to Europe.