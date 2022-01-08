Corinthians makes a proposal for Fortaleza side

Credit: José Manuel Idalgo/Corinthians Agency

Corinthians continues to look for reinforcements for the 2022 season and has a new target. This is left-back Bruno Melo, 29, who belongs to Fortaleza.

According to journalist Mário Kempes, Corinthians has even made a proposal to Fortaleza to have Bruno Melo on loan by the end of this season. The defender has a contract with the Lion until the end of 2023.

Left-back Bruno Melo, 29, was offered a loan until the end of the season to defend the @Corinthians.

Tricolor athlete is linked to the @FortalezaEC by the end of 2023. 📸Leonardo Moreira/FEC pic.twitter.com/qgV37DsBw3 — Mário Kempes 🖖🏽 (@kempao) January 7, 2022

If he closes with Corinthians, Bruno Melo must have Fábio Santos as his main competitor in the dispute for the title.

Corinthians also has Lucas Piton for the left flank and Reginaldo, who is the highlight of the under-20 and could be promoted to the professional this year.

One of the highlights of Fortaleza, Bruno Melo played 39 games, scored three goals and distributed an assist last season.

The left-back has been with Fortaleza since 2015 and has a total of 202 games and 29 goals scored.

Wearing the Fortaleza shirt, Bruno Melo won the Brazilian Series B Championship (2018), the Northeast Cup (2019) and five times the Ceará Championship (2015, 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2021).

