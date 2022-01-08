Corinthians negotiates loan from Bruno Melo, Fortaleza full-back

Corinthians is negotiating the hiring of Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, on a one-season loan. The left-back was not a priority for the club from Parque São Jorge in the ball market, but the age of holder Fábio Santos (36 years old) and the possibility of Lucas Piton leaving for European football forced the search for a replacement.

At first, Corinthians would pay a small undisclosed amount to Fortaleza for the negotiation and would pay the athlete’s entire salary. The link would be until the end of the 2022 season, the year that Alvinegro competes in the Campeonato Paulista, Copa Libertadores, Copa do Brasil and Série A do Brasileirão.

At 29 years old, Bruno Melo has over 200 games for Leão do Pici and has been an important player in recent seasons. His best performance at Fortaleza came in 2018, when he played 44 matches and scored ten goals — a high number for a full-back.

Negotiations are ongoing, but well on the way to a positive outcome. If signed with Corinthians, the full-back would come to fight for position with Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton. There is also the possibility that Reginaldo, the holder of the position at Copinha, be promoted to professionals and join the cast at CT Joaquim Grava. The information was initially published by ‘Kempes’ Blog’ and confirmed by UOL Sport.

The search for a left-back was due to the management’s understanding that the position could prove to be a shortage during the course of the season.