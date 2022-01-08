Corinthians proposes to Fortaleza and is close to hiring left-back Bruno Melo | football

Corinthians presented a proposal to Fortaleza by left-back Bruno Melo, 29 years old. Timão’s desire is to have the player on loan for a season.

Bruno Melo has a contract with Leão until the end of 2023 and liked Corinthians’ offer. The good relationship between clubs also helps in negotiation.

Interested in keeping defensive midfielder Ederson, who belongs to Timão, Fortaleza signaled positively for the transfer. The left-back is expected next week in São Paulo to undergo medical examinations and, if approved, sign a contract.

Corinthians’ interest in the player was initially reported by Blog do Kempes and confirmed by ge.

Left-back Bruno Melo can leave Fortaleza for Corinthians — Photo: JL Rosa/Agência Diário

The negotiation advanced in recent days, brokered by businessman Kamal Soueid, from the company Kah Sports.

Currently, coach Sylvinho has left-backs Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton.

From Ceará from Paracuru, Bruno Melo has been with Fortaleza since 2015. In all, he played seven seasons in Tricolor, with five titles from Ceará, a Northeast Cup and a Brazilian Championship Series B title. He is one of the few remnants of the cast that guaranteed Leão do Pici access to Série B in 2017 and the Brazilian champion group in Série B in 2018.

In November 2021, Bruno Melo was honored by the club for 200 games played.