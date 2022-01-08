Coryza and waiting for 4 hours: Patients with flu symptoms fill UBSs in SP – 08/01/2022

With a runny nose and coughing, barista Liziane Carlos, 34, had been waiting for about two hours for a medical evaluation at the UBS (Basic Health Unit) Santa Cecília, in downtown São Paulo, last Friday (7). She was not alone. Nearly 70,000 people sought out the city’s 469 health units because of respiratory symptoms in the first seven days of 2022 alone — an average of 20 people per UBS per day.

The units in the capital of São Paulo once again presented queues and capacity in the first week of the year. Officials lament that the intense movement, which in the second half of last year was provoked by the search for a vaccine, was once again suspected of covid-19.

The increase takes place through community transmission of the omicron variant in Brazil. With the explosion of cases, the City of São Paulo canceled the realization of the street Carnival, but ruled out the possibility of the São Paulo capital adopting more restrictive measures, such as those decreed in 2020 and in the first half of 2021.

Flu or covid?

At the entrance to UBS Santa Cecília, patients with flu-like symptoms —whether those looking for an appointment or those who wanted a diagnostic test to find out if that cough is covid or influenza—, mingled with those who had appointments from other specialties at the AME (Ambulatory Doctor of Specialties) with the same name, who works in the same building.

In an annex to the side, two long lines were formed by asymptomatic people looking for vaccination: either the third dose against covid and or the dose against influenza. Inside, officials tried to organize the demands.

“I worked at a party on New Years Eve and started feeling stuffy nose in the middle of the week. As this flu wave broke out and didn’t stop, I preferred to see what it is, to see if I can work. I worry about my daughter “, says Liziane, with a runny nose for three days. Your password, around 4pm, was already over 600.

She was far from being an exception. According to the municipal secretariat, of the 69,505 visits to people with respiratory symptoms performed only in the first six days of January, 39,666 are suspected of covid.

The total numbers for the first week of the year had not yet been released until this Friday night (7), but the last week of December registered 12,177 positive cases in the capital, the highest number since June 2021. The trend is that, for January, the number will grow.

At the UBS Santa Cecília, the wait for an assessment of respiratory symptoms lasted about four hours. According to officials, of the three clinics in the sector, two were on leave during the week because they contracted covid.

According to the SMS, as of January 6, 1,585 professionals were on leave due to covid or flu-like illness – corresponding to 1.6% of the public health contingent in the city.

Movement at UBS Humaitá, central São Paulo Image: Lucas Borges Teixeira /UOL

Most patients in the lines of the four UBSs visited by the report on Friday afternoon appeared to be between 20 and 40 years old. Some, like Liziane, had symptoms and wanted an appointment, others went to the unit just for a test, even asymptomatic.

This is the case of storekeeper Bruna Santos, 27, who went to UBS Boracea, in Barra Funda, west of São Paulo. Asymptomatic, she says that she traveled on holiday and wanted to test for covid, but could not pay for a quick test at pharmacies – also lacking in São Paulo – and had no health insurance.

“From my circle, about eight or ten people positive [para covid], so we’re kind of like that, right?” she argues. With a wait of at least two hours for the evaluation appointment —which is mandatory—, she gave up. “I’ll wait and see if any symptoms appear.”

Despite having a much less intense movement than the Santa Cecília unit, UBS Boracea officials say that the search for diagnoses with flu-like symptoms has tripled since Christmas.

“People with a runny nose or cough don’t stop coming. It could be the flu, it could be covid, nobody knows. [era por causa da] vaccine, now it’s back to covid”, laments an employee who helps with the screening.

A similar movement was identified in the UBSs Humaitá and Nossa Senhora do Brasil, both in Bela Vista, in the central region of the capital. Apart from the vaccine lines – which, at first, takes place outside the unit -, the main demand was for people with flu-like symptoms.

Recommendations

For those with symptoms, the City of São Paulo recommends: