Country singer can “help” Corinthians in hiring Diego Costa; understand

The news of the termination of the contract between Diego Costa and Atlético-MG left Corinthians fans in an uproar last Friday (7). Within the next few days, the experienced 33-year-old athlete will sign the break with the Rooster and will be available on the market. On the national scene, the player has had “flirts” with the Alvinegro São Paulo since the end of last year, and curiously awakened by a celebrity fan.

According to information from the “GE” portal, singer Belutti, from the duo with Marcos, has friends in common with the player, and learned that the center forward had already expressed his desire to leave Atlético-MG in 2022. the countryman called Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves, suggesting the hiring of the goalscorer.

Behind the scenes, Diego Costa’s name has always been seen with “good eyes” at Corinthians, who are looking to hire a heavyweight center forward in the market, with the experienced athlete fitting the profile sought. In a previous position, Timão guaranteed that it would only start onslaughts for hiring when the athlete had resolved his situation at Galo, a scenario that should be concluded soon.

To enable the arrival of Diego Costa, Corinthians will have to seek a common denominator in the financial aspect, since the striker has high salaries. Competition from football from abroad can also be a problem.

In addition to Belutti, midfielder Willian, who is a personal friend of the striker’s, can also be a crucial factor in the signing of Diego Costa at Timão, and can recreate the duo experienced in the Chelsea team.

