Coutinho used to make Gerrard hide in training, now they’re together

Loaned to Aston Villa for six months, Philippe Coutinho gets a second chance in England precisely at the hands of those who helped him so much on the field, in his heyday. The Brazilian will now be coached by Steven Gerrard, six years after playing with the former midfielder at Liverpool.

Gerrard never hid his appreciation for Coutinho, whom he called a friend at a recent press conference. “Nobody gets the nickname ‘Magician’ if they’re not a special football player,” said the now English coach.

The relationship between the two was born with the arrival of Coutinho at Liverpool, still in 2013. The midfielder came from seasons of little or no prominence for Internazionale (ITA) and Espanyol (ESP), but he took off in such a way at Liverpool that he was voted best club player for two years in a row (2015 and 16). He went into detail about being English champion with Gerrard, who ‘hidden’ in training when he needed to face him.

“It was impossible to mark him. I hated when I had to play against him in training. I avoided getting close to him and several times I even told him to stay away from me, not to embarrass me”, revealed Gerrard in 2017, after retiring, during Coutinho’s last season at the English club. “He has a very low center of gravity and is very fast, he is always two or three steps ahead of the defenders”, he praised at the time.

Coutinho was the team’s biggest star when Gerrard left Liverpool in 2015. In a farewell video, he revealed that English was a mirror and thanked him for learning in the two and a half years they worked together. “Just seeing him working had a huge influence,” he said at the time (see the video below).

Coutinho returns to the league in which he played best in his career and with a coach who knows him very well. So he tries to get closer to the level of football he played in that Liverpool. He comes from just 16 games played in the last half and is almost certain to receive more minutes on the field for Aston Villa, in which he should compete for position with names like the English Ashley Young, the Burkina Bertrand Traoré and the Argentine Emiliano Buendía.

The Brazilian returns to English football four years after leaving Liverpool for Barcelona. The loan is valid for six months, but Villa has a purchase option worth 40 million euros (or R$ 256 million) —according to the Catalan newspaper sport.