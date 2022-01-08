Covid-19 Antigen Tests: Understand Why You May Be Infected Even If You Test Negative | Coronavirus

With the rise in Covid-19 cases after the turn of the year, many people have opted for antigen tests to find out if your respiratory symptoms are due to the coronavirus, the flu (influenza), or just a cold.

This kind of test can be done in pharmacies, has a quick result – in about 15 minutes – and it is cheaper than PCR, which has made the demand increase.

But experts heard by the g1 point out that a negative result on the antigen test does not mean that the person does not have Covid-19 – especially if you have flu-like symptoms.

The ideal, in case you have symptoms and receive a negative result in the antigen test, it is either confirm the result with a PCR test or repeat the test of antigen in 1 or 2 days, explains Alberto Chebabo, infectologist at the Dasa integrated health network and vice president of the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI).

“A negative antigen test in a symptomatic person does not rule out the diagnosis. It is better for the person to repeat either a PCR, to be more certain, or an antigen test 24 hours later”, he says.

This is because the antigen test is less sensitive than the PCR, considered the “gold standard” of diagnosis.

“The PCR is the most sensitive test we have. It is about 30%, at least, more sensitive than the antigen test”, says clinical pathologist Helio Magarinos Torres Filho, medical director of Richet Medicina & Diagnostica, in Rio de January.

“A person with symptoms who has a negative result [no antígeno] must confirm with a PCR result”, he recommends.

Understand in detail below:

What is an antigen test? What is the difference between antigen testing and PCR? Why can the antigen test be negative even if I have Covid-19? What should I do if I have symptoms and my antigen test is negative for Covid-19? What is the best test to diagnose Covid? What is the best time to take the tests if I have had contact with someone who is infected? Which is the best test: through the nose or through the mouth?

THE viral antigen it is a structure of the virus that causes the body to produce an immune response against it – the antibodies.

Antigen tests detect these structures. If it is positive, it means that the person is infected at the time of the test – and can infect others.

2) What is the difference between antigen testing and PCR?

While antigen testing detects small structures that stimulate the immune system, PCR detects the genetic code of the virus.

The PCR test is capable of detecting, in addition to the replicating virus, pieces of the virus that are not capable of infecting other people. Therefore, it can give a positive result for months after the person is cured of the disease and is no longer infecting others.

The antigen test indicates that the person has a active infection – and can infect others.

“A false positive antigen is very difficult. If it is positive, it confirms the diagnosis. It has good specificity, but a little lower sensitivity. A positive exam closes as positive. A negative test does not guarantee that it is really negative”, explains Alberto Chebabo.

“For those with symptoms, the antigen performs well. That’s the difference. It is believed that a symptomatic person has a high viral load and an antigen test, even with a lower sensitivity than PCR, can detect the presence of the virus there, precisely because of this higher viral load”, completes the doctor.

3) Why can the antigen test be negative even if I have Covid-19?

Because it might not be able to detect the virus even though it’s there – especially if you have no symptoms of the disease.

“In the asymptomatic, we consider that, if the person is infected, the viral load is lower and the risk of a false negative for the antigen is greater. In fact, this is what we have seen on cruises”, warns Chebabo.

“Everyone did tests before boarding and even so you have transmission during the cruise, because the test is not 100%. Especially in this situation where the person is asymptomatic, you have a low viral load”, he explains. “It’s not the best test to do in this situation. The ideal in asymptomatic is always the PCR“.

4) What should I do if I have symptoms and my antigen test is negative for Covid-19?

Ideally, wait a day or two and repeat the test – or, if possible, confirm with a PCR.

“if [a pessoa] does the antigen test in the first 2 days of symptoms, where its sensitivity is even lower, ideally it should repeat from the 3rd day to make sure that the result is really negative – or confirm with PCR”, says Chebabo .

It is even possible that you are infected with another respiratory virus, such as influenza.

“Since we have a coepidemic – influenza and Covid together – respiratory symptoms can be either one of the two and it can be both together”, recalls pharmacist Laura Marise, Ph.D. from the São Paulo State University (Unesp) and co-founder from the channel “Never vi 1 Cientista”, on the social network “YouTube”.

“The antigen test, at this time, negative, does not mean much if the person has symptoms, because she may have another illness and she needs isolation in the same way. – because we already had histories of epidemics and pandemics of flu and flu, as well – although in a smaller proportion”, he assesses.

2 of 3 Healthcare provider collects patient sample for Covid testing in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, December 28, 2021. — Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP Healthcare provider collects patient sample for Covid testing in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States, December 28, 2021. —Photo: Rick Bowmer/AP

“If you have the possibility of testing for influenza, it’s great,” adds Alberto Chebabo.

“There are pharmacies that offer both influenza and Covid tests. And there are multiplex PCR tests, which do research for influenza A, B, Covid and respiratory interstitial viruses. This one you can make a diagnosis, at least of these four virus, with a PCR. But most people do not have this possibility”, he recalls.

Anyway, the doctor warns that Pharmacy influenza antigen tests are even less sensitive than Covid’s, that is: they can also be negative even if the person is infected.

5) What is the best test to diagnose Covid?

Chebabo explains that if the person has flu-like symptoms, the antigen tests perform well, but the best option, with or without symptoms, will always be PCR.

“The best test is the PCR, always, because the PCR is the most sensitive test, it is the gold standard. The difficulty is that you will not always have PCR available, it is more expensive, it is more difficult to do”, explains Alberto Chebabo, from Dasa.

“So we have another option, which is the antigen test, which can also be done, but obviously the gold standard is PCR. If you ask me ‘which is the best test?’, it’s PCR, without a doubt” , he claims.

6) What is the best period to take the tests if I have had contact with someone infected?

It depends on two things: whether or not you have symptoms It’s from test type (antigen or PCR) that you intend (or can) do.

If you has symptoms, can do the PCR test on their first day. for the of antigen, it is better to wait the 3rd day, to avoid false negatives:

“The PCR can be done on the first or second day, normally it is already positive”, says Alberto Chebabo. “With this new variant, we have seen that the viral load only rises later, especially in those who are vaccinated. So it is better to wait until the 3rd day to do the antigen test.”

If you there are no symptoms, it is recommended to wait 5 days and perform the PCR:

“It’s not ideal ‘I had the contact yesterday, I’m going to be tested today’. The ideal is to wait at least 5 days, if you don’t have symptoms, to have this test done. It’s no use doing it right away, because it may not be good sensitivity”, explains Helio Magarinos Torres Filho, from Richet Medicina & Diagnostica.

He explains that PCR can be positive about 2-3 days before symptoms appear – but it is more sensitive when they are present.

“The PCR, unlike the antigen test, can be used for people who have symptoms or without symptoms. It can be used in people who have not had symptoms, but had contact with an infected person,” he recalls.

“And the antigen, no, because the antigen, as it is less sensitive, has to have a greater amount of virus present at the collection site. So, it will only become positive when the person already has symptoms and already has a greater amount of virus there. Even so, there is the possibility of it giving a false negative”, he warns. “I don’t see much application for using the antigen in people without symptoms.“, says Torres Filho.

7) Which is the best test: through the nose or through the mouth?

Both PCR and antigen testing can be done by the nose or by mouth. The most frequent option is that both are done through the nose, in which the cotton swab is placed in the nasopharynx – more “deep” in the nostril than a nasal test, which goes less into the nose.

In the mouth test, the collection of both can be done with saliva, or in the throat (oropharynx).

3 of 3 A healthcare professional collects a sample from the mouth of a man for a PCR test for Covid-19, in New Delhi, India, this Friday (7). — Photo: Prakash Singh / AFP Health professional collects sample in the mouth of a man for PCR test for Covid-19, in New Delhi, India, this Friday (7). — Photo: Prakash Singh / AFP

A study carried out in South Africa, which is still preliminary – without review by other scientists or published in a journal – pointed out that the saliva PCR test was more reliable than the nasal test to detect Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

(Throat pain, for example, has been associated more often with the new variant than it was with the older ones).

But Torres Filho warns that the research is still preliminary – which is why he continues to recommend tests for nasopharynx.

“The greatest sensitivity is still in the collection through the nose (nasopharynx). This study still needs confirmation to be put into practice. In the oropharynx (mouth) and saliva it can also be done, but, until we have a better definition, if it is negative and with strong signs of infection, better repeat in the nasopharynx”, he evaluates.

Alberto Chebabo, from SBI, agrees: “if we are in order, nasopharynx is better than nasal, and saliva is better than oral”.

Laura Marise, a pharmacist, recommends that, if possible, the collection be made in both places.

“When the person takes the antigen test, which is the one that passes only in the nostril, on the ‘edge’ of the nose, which does not stick the cotton swab until it pokes the brain, it may not catch [o vírus]. Suddenly she’s with Covid – if she passed the cotton swab down her throat, she would catch it – but since she only passed it on the tip of her nose, she couldn’t detect it”, he recalls.