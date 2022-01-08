Covid-19 in Copinha: Atlético-MG adds 6 infected; ‘close contacts’ test negative and are reinstated | athletic-mg

Far beyond their opponents, Atlético-MG under-20 has been facing problems with Covid-19 in these first steps in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. In the last round, against Andirá-AC, the team played with 12 absences, between infected and considered close contacts. The current count is six athletes who test positive for the disease.

The list includes strikers Felipe Felício and Luiz Filipe (considered starting points in coach Marcos Valadares’ team) and midfielders Yan, Vitor Lima, Alexandre and Caio Mota. Midfielder Gabriel Santos and forward Matheus Araújo, who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 before the trip to Lins (SP), have already completed their quarantine period and presented themselves to the squad this Friday.

According to the delegation’s doctor, Lucas Galuppo, of the athletes with active cases currently, all have asymptomatic or few symptoms. The club’s protocol provides for a 10-day quarantine before an exam to guarantee the return to the pitch.

– After 10 days of testing, they undergo cardiological exams, and if they have normal exams, they will be released and reintegrated into the group – said Galuppo, to TV Galo.

The same protocol foresees the immediate removal of athletes considered close contacts to those who tested positive. In this case, players who slept in the same room, and were probably more exposed to the virus.

At Atlético, four athletes were out of a 1-0 victory over Andirá-AC, this Wednesday, for this reason. Among them, the center forward Guilherme Santos – who scored one of Galinho’s goals in the debut, against Desportivo Aliança-AL (3 to 1) – and midfielder Júlio César, titleholder and number 10 of the team. Midfielder Emanuel and full-back Hamilton were the other two away.

Following the protocol, the four were detained for three days, and underwent a new test. With negative results, they were released to rejoin the squad and are available to coach Marcos Valadares for this Saturday’s match, against Linense (SP), at 4:30 pm (GMT).

First placed in Group 4, Galinho is already classified for the second phase of the competition, and is playing for a draw to ensure the lead. This Saturday’s game is broadcast on SportTV and Real Time from ge.

– As the championship itself has already shown, we know that whatever the opponent is, it will be a balanced match, whether in the group stage or in the knockout stage – assured right-back Carlos Daniel, one of the team’s individual highlights so far.

Covid is a concern at Copinha

The increase in the number of cases in the state of São Paulo is a concern of the São Paulo Federation, which organizes the Copinha. The organization is studying tightening the sanitary protocol to monitor the number of cases.

So far, in addition to Rooster, cases of coronaviruses have been reported among athletes from Comercial, Palmeiras, Botafogo and São Paulo, for example. With its own protocol, Galo is one of the few clubs that has tested regularly.

Copinha’s current protocol determines testing only for those who have not completed the vaccine cycle with two doses or a single dose vaccine.

In these cases, an athlete or member of the technical committee who has an incomplete cycle (with one dose), must undergo an antigen test within 24 hours before each match. Those who have not been vaccinated must undergo the RT-PCR test within 48 hours before each duel.