Covid and flu drive away health professionals and overload teams

The rise in cases of flu-like illnesses in recent days has led to the removal of thousands of health professionals infected by covid-19 or influenza from their functions in various regions of the country. Consequently, the teams at the front line are overloaded.

In front of the table, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the government is studying the possibility of reducing the quarantine for health professionals who test positive for covid-19, which would make it possible for them to work even if they are contaminated. Health entities evaluate the proposal with concern.

In São Paulo, the city hall had 1,585 professionals on leave due to covid-19 or flu-like illness on Thursday. The municipal network currently has 94,526 professionals. The Health Department highlights that, since December 1st, there has been an increase in the number of absences. The State Health Department reports that it has 1,754 professionals on leave due to suspicion or confirmation of covid-19 and other severe acute respiratory syndromes (Srag), until Thursday.

In Rio, since the beginning of December, about 20% of professionals working in the municipal health network in the capital had to periodically withdraw from their functions because of covid-19 or suspicion of having the disease or influenza. There were about 5,500 professionals on leave, out of a total of just under 28 thousand, according to the municipal health department.

Among the professionals on leave are doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, pharmacists, stretchers and receptionists. To deal with the overload, the city focuses on new hires. “We have already called 146 professionals in the first weeks of January. Next week there will be another 400 professionals. In December, 1,200 had already joined”, says Health Secretary Daniel Soranz.

Rio already adopted

In Rio, the reduced quarantine of five days is already a reality. The secretariat took the step by increasing the number of covid cases, mainly of the Ômicron variant. “We work with a period of five days for asymptomatic people. And they only return to work after testing. And, for symptomatic patients, we work with an interval of seven days. If the symptoms are more severe, we determine a leave of absence bigger. And it needs the negative test”, says Soranz.

In Belo Horizonte, 487 professionals from UPAs, Health Centers and SAMU were on leave in December due to respiratory symptoms. Extra shifts are offered for those who are still at work.

Queiroga said that the possibility of reducing the quarantine for health professionals is still being discussed with secretaries, but he has already said that Brazil “possibly” can adopt the procedure, establishing a quarantine of five days for professionals who are asymptomatic. Currently, the recommendation of the paste for anyone who has been contaminated, with or without symptoms, is to stay in isolation for two weeks.

The Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) considers the ministry’s proposal to be worrying. “Nursing professionals work directly in assisting the population, including the sick, immunosuppressed and convalescents, among other highly vulnerable groups. Reducing the absence to just five days would imply a risk of transmission to the assisted population,” he said in a note.

Risky

César Eduardo Fernandes, president of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), considers it risky. “First of all, we must consider that the initially stipulated quarantine time of 14 days seems too high for the knowledge we now have of the disease. The recommended thing would be at least seven days and up to a maximum of ten days. That would be appropriate. Below seven days it would not be advisable to bring the health professional. Except in extremely exceptional conditions, as some countries are facing,” he said.