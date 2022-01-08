Covid and flu drive health professionals away and overload frontline teams – Health

The rise in cases of flu-like illnesses in recent days has led thousands of health professionals infected by the Covid-19 or by influenza in various regions of the country. As a result, the teams on the front lines are overloaded. In front of the table, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the government is studying the possibility of reducing the quarantine for health professionals who test positive for covid-19, which would make it possible for them to work even if they are contaminated. Health entities evaluate the proposal with concern.

In São Paulo, the city hall had 1,585 professionals on leave due to covid-19 or flu-like illness on Thursday. The municipal network currently has 94,526 professionals. The Health Department highlights that, since December 1st, there has been an increase in the number of absences. The State Health Department reports that it has 1,754 professionals on leave due to suspicion or confirmation of covid-19 and other severe acute respiratory syndromes (Srag), until Thursday.

In Rio, since the beginning of December, about 20% of professionals working in the municipal health network in the capital had to periodically withdraw from their functions because of covid-19 or suspicion of having the disease or influenza. There were about 5,500 professionals on leave, out of a total of just under 28 thousand, according to the municipal health department.

Among the professionals on leave are doctors, nurses, nursing technicians, pharmacists, stretchers and receptionists. To deal with the overload, the city focuses on new hires. “We have already called 146 professionals in the first weeks of January. Next week there will be another 400 professionals. In December, 1,200 had already entered”, says Secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz.

In Rio, the reduced quarantine of five days is already a reality. The secretariat took the step by increasing the number of covid cases, mainly of the Ômicron variant. “We work with a period of five days for asymptomatic people. And they only return to work after testing. And, for the symptomatic ones, we work with an interval of seven days. If the symptoms are more severe, we determine a further withdrawal. And it needs the negative test”, says Soranz.

In Belo Horizonte, 487 professionals from UPAs, Health Centers and SAMU were on leave in December due to respiratory symptoms. Extra shifts are offered for those who are still at work.

In Florianópolis, there are 166 health professionals and workers from Health Centers and Emergency Care Units currently on leave due to covid-19. There are 2,730 professionals in the municipal network. This week, the capital of Santa Catarina called 130 health professionals, who should start working between the 10th and 12th of January.

Queiroga said that the possibility of reducing the quarantine for health professionals is still being discussed with secretaries, but he has already said that Brazil “possibly” can adopt the conduct, establishing a quarantine of five days for professionals who are asymptomatic. Currently, the recommendation of the paste for anyone who has been contaminated, with or without symptoms, is to stay in isolation for two weeks.

According to the minister, both the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and countries such as France have already adopted a shorter period of quarantine for asymptomatic people, a measure that aims, at first, to prevent the license of physicians or other professionals in the field to compromise work in hospitals in view of the high demand caused by the Ômicron variant. In the UK, the high number of dismissals – around 39,000 health professionals – led the government to call in the military to support the hospitals.

Health entities evaluate proposal with concern

The Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) considers the ministry’s proposal to be worrying. “Nursing professionals work directly in assisting the population, including the sick, immunosuppressed and convalescents, among other highly vulnerable groups. Reducing the absence to just five days would imply a risk of transmission to the assisted population”, he stated, in a note.

César Eduardo Fernandes, president of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), considers it risky. “First of all, we must consider that the initially stipulated quarantine time of 14 days seems too high for the knowledge we now have of the disease. The recommendable would be at least seven days and up to a maximum of ten days. That would be appropriate. Below seven days it would not be recommended to bring the health professional. Except in extremely exceptional conditions as some countries are facing”, he stated.

Victor Dourado, president of the Doctors Union of São Paulo (Simesp) criticizes the proposal to reduce the quarantine of health professionals affected by covid-19 who are asymptomatic. According to him, at this time, the government should focus on actions to contain the spread of the disease. “Seeing the situation moving towards the scenario experienced in the United States, instead of taking measures to prevent Brazil from facing the same situation, he wants doctors to attend even with covid-19 because the situation will collapse. In other words, let’s go let people get infected and go to the ICU, but measures to avoid this are not being taken”, criticized Dourado.

Since the end of last year, the number of cases in the new coronavirus is increasing very rapidly, mainly due to the Ômicron variant. “Many professionals, including physicians, are becoming contaminated with covid. In the United States, the number of new daily cases is once again greater than 700,000. There and as in other countries, health professionals are already lacking or will lack service to the population. What was discussed last year about what to do if you did not have a mechanical ventilator to serve everyone, this year we are seeing what to do if you do not have a health professional, given the increase in demand,” said the president of Simesp.

‘Our healthcare system has been overloaded for a long time. And we’re all tired’

Given the lack of data that are used to analyze the evolution of the pandemic, the Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) issued this Friday, 7th, an extraordinary bulletin with a single indicator: the occupancy rate of beds in ICU for adults with covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). For researchers, the current moment, with the rapid growth of cases of the Ômicron variant, draws a new epidemiological scenario. Compared with the records obtained on December 20, 2021, data for January 5, 2022 show a relevant increase in the number of patients admitted to these beds. Among the States, Tocantins stand out (23% to 62% of occupancy, with a drop from 122 to 87 beds) and Piauí (47% to 52%, with an increase from 106 to 130 beds).

In Camaçari (BA), metropolitan region of Salvador, physician Marília Gomes, 29, said she was unable to perceive the waves of the covid-19 pandemic. “From the beginning, the cases remained high”, he says. With the advance of vaccination, especially between August and November, he says that, in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) and in the Family Health Unit (USF) he works, there was a “relief”.

In December, the scenario was reversed and demand began to grow again, mainly from people with the flu syndrome. She attributes this rise to a number of factors: the coupling of the covid pandemic with an outbreak of flu; the Ômicron strain; the H3N2 variant of Influenza; and the holiday season at the end of the year and the beginning of the holiday season.

“There is an influenza epidemic in the middle of the covid pandemic”, he says. “I felt this epidemiological difference a lot in my territory. It is a coastal zone, the population works on the beach, so now is the period when they are most exposed. Even before Christmas, the demand for flu syndrome was much lower.”

The wait for assistance, consequently, increased. Meanwhile, Marília watches colleagues get sick and be pushed away. “Dealing with the burden due to the illness of colleagues is complex. Unfortunately, our healthcare system has been overloaded for a long time. And we are all tired. It was two years of a lot of mourning, and a lot of struggle”, he says. “But we help each other a lot, and think a lot collectively right now.”

Dealing with the grief of losing her father for six months, she says she can’t work overtime, something common for the past two years. “And it has to be that way, because I’m working on my grief while taking care of people. There needs to be a positive balance.”

In 2021, Marília says it was hard to work extra hours. “It was very difficult to reconcile everything. There were many therapy sessions. And I had two attacks of anxiety, which culminated in my absence due to epistaxis (bleeding in the nasal mucosa).”

As for the possibility that professionals with covid work still contaminated, as discussed by the federal government, she considers it to be a “serious declaration”. “Because it comes from the same mouth that also advises people not to get vaccinated, from the same pen that wants to make child vaccination difficult”, he explains.

Family and Community doctor Jonas José Oliveira Junqueira, 38, who works at the Caminho das Águas Health Center in Lavras (MG), directly treats patients with flu-like illness. Since Christmas, he says, there has been an increase in patients with suspected and confirmed covid.

“This increase became even more significant in the last week”, says Junqueira. “In the last three days, just at the health center where I work, we had 36 cases with rapid covid antigen testing positive. There were families in which all members who lived in the same house were infected”

Upon discharge, patients with respiratory symptoms represent half of their daily appointments – before, they were about 20%. He attributes this scenario to the end of the year festivities, the beginning of the vacation period and the neglect of protective measures after the advance of vaccination.

Junqueira has not had to work longer hours or seen a significant number of colleagues on leave, however, he has seen more patients daily. Before Christmas, this number ranged from 20 to 25. Now, it serves from 30 to 35.

“After these two years of pandemic, with the vaccine and the drop in cases last year, I expected that we were in a better situation today”, he says. “These new peaks and waves can cause new damage to people’s lives.” Even so, it highlights that, so far, patients have a mild condition, without the need for hospitalization.

The doctor considers the possibility of doctors to work infected by the new coronavirus a “misunderstanding” because of the risk of transmitting the virus. “In my opinion, the time of isolation should be the same for everyone, regardless of their profession”, he says./ RENATA OKUMURA ​​AND FÁBIO GRELLET PARTICIPATED