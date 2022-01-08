Covid and Influenza vaccines are available at health centers

Cases of double contamination by Covid-19 and influenza are being detected in several countries, even in Brazil. Called Flurona, it is not a new disease, although the term conveys that impression. It is believed that it made room for the two diseases due to the low adherence to vaccination against the flu last year and the relaxation of distancing measures.

In fact, vaccines for the two diseases are still available at health posts for all audiences, not just priority ones. In São Bento do Sul, 4,145 people have not yet returned to health centers to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. A booster dose is also available and is recommended for those who took the second dose four months ago.

Given the high demand, the service can take a while. For the coronavirus vaccination, for example, the average wait is half an hour in São Bento do Sul. Therefore, it is necessary to be calm and patient. Everyone will be taken care of”, emphasizes the Secretary of Health, Carmen Regina Binotto.

Service

Four health centers are open during this vacation period, all with medical and nursing care and vaccinations. Regarding immunization against Covid-19, only those waiting for the second dose of Janssen should go exclusively to the central post.

ESF 2, ESF 3 and ESF 5 are open from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. The central unit from 7 am to 9 pm. Dental care also takes place at the central unit from 7 am to 4 pm, in emergencies only.

YouTube: Sign up to watch A Gazeta’s articles.

Check out more news in the print newspaper. Subscribe to Gazeta right now at WhatsApp (47) 99727-0414. It costs less than a coffee a day! ☕