Covid case rapid growth could put pressure on country’s healthcare system again | National Newspaper

The weekly newsletter of Fiocruz revealed an increase in bed occupancy for cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome , which includes the the flu and the covid .

In one of the reference hospitals for cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome in São Paulo, the occupancy rate fluctuates along with the transmission speed of the virus. Today, 60% of the ICU beds are occupied with patients with respiratory syndrome, the vast majority with influenza. Right after the New Year, the rate reached 70%. Of those with Covid, the most is occupied by patients who are not fully immunized.

“In the case of Covid, most patients… There are several patients hospitalized there who often have incomplete vaccinations, the vaccination schedule is incomplete. And we also have patients who were not vaccinated”, says Patrícia Gonçalves Guimarães, director of the Hospital Municipal da Brasilândia.

THE World Health Organization reported that 90% of patients hospitalized with severe cases of Covid worldwide are not vaccinated.

THE Fiocruz warns that the rapid and significant growth in the number of Covid cases could put pressure on the health system again. Also because, in many states, beds for patients contaminated by the coronavirus were closed, with the improvement of data from the pandemic in the second half of 2021. Thus, the percentage of occupied beds refers to a much smaller number of spaces than existed before of vaccination.

Fiocruz analyzed the evolution of the occupation of ICUs between December 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022. There was a significant increase in hospitalized patients in states such as Tocantins, Alagoas, Espírito Santo, Goiás and Minas Gerais. States that currently do not have the same number of beds compared to recent months, such as in Alagoas, where beds were reduced by half. There, the ICU occupancy rate jumped from 20% to 68%. Piauí, Pernambuco and Bahia increased the supply of ICU beds in recent weeks to meet the demand.

Fiocruz researchers explain that, with a large part of the population vaccinated, and the lower severity of the disease caused by omicrons, What will increase the pressure on hospitals is the enormous contagion capacity of the new strain. Even causing less serious illnesses, if many people contract it, a greater number of patients end up looking for the wards and emergency rooms.

“With a large volume of cases, you are more likely to have a significant number of serious cases, requiring ICU beds”, says Margareth Portela, a researcher at Fiocruz.

“We estimate that approximately 1% of cases will eventually need beds for a serious illness caused by this new strain circulating among us. Now it all depends, the numbers are very relative, 1% of 100 is very few people, but 1% of 1 million is no longer negligible. There are a lot of people”, explains Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcolmo.

And vaccination now becomes even more urgent.

“The fact that the population is protected is certainly making a difference in terms of people’s response. In other words, a large number of infections that are not very serious”, says Margareth Portela.