COVID, flu and ‘Flurone’: how to identify symptoms and when to go to the doctor – Health

Health units and hospitals have outpatient clinics full of care for flu syndromes and COVID (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Many people have doubts about the symptoms of this or that disease and, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, apprehension grows for knowing what to do when we feel the first clinical signs of infection. There is even more concern today, with a new vertiginous rise in new coronavirus infections at the same time as outbreaks of H3N2 influenza. To top it off, there are cases of patients infected by both viruses at once – a co-infection popularly called ‘Flurone’ (Flu = flu, in English, + rona, from Coronavirus). This does not mean the emergence of a new disease and information is needed to differentiate each case and know when to seek medical attention.

The combination of the two diseases is not a new virus or results in a mutation for a single infectious agent, warn experts. Cases like this, often involving Influenza, have been registered for some time. In recent weeks, the fact gained notoriety after the Israeli government notified an occurrence in December 2021. In recent days, several countries have formalized this type of case and the number of occurrences of the double infection by influenza and COVID has been increasing.

In Brazil, cases of ‘Flurona’ have already been registered in at least 15 states and in the Federal District. But, after all, what are the symptoms of each disease? Are they the same when there is co-infection? And when should I look for a hospital or healthcare facilities? So that you don’t run the risk of new infections when having to wait hours for medical care and to avoid overloading the health system, check out the details explained by infectologists.

Are there differences between Influenza symptoms and COVID?

Experts explain that the symptoms of the two infections are very similar. Both viruses affect the respiratory tract and cause coughing, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat, which are more common to these diseases, in addition to fever, headaches and body aches, fatigue and malaise, specific to viral conditions. There are, yes, small differences that, although they may occur in both cases, are more recurrent in one than in the other.

“The two viruses have more symptoms in common than they are different, they are very similar. In the case of COVID, it is common for the patient to have more loss of smell and taste, and fever sometimes occurs, in around 30% to 35% of cases. J Influenza, the most common and highest fever at the beginning of the infection”, points out infectologist Carlos Starling, member of the COVID-19 Municipal Committee for Coping with Belo Horizonte.

Starling also recalls that it is still not possible to say whether an infection is more serious than the double occurrence. The available data on co-infection between COVID and Influenza H3N2, which emerged in Australia late last year, is still being analyzed and evaluated by the medical community. Researchers follow case reports of mixed infection to present its effects on the human body.

How to identify if I have been infected with COVID or Influenza?

As the symptoms are very similar, even the few differences can still be from one infection or another. According to experts, there is no way to tell if the cough is caused by one disease and the headache by the other. Only with tests and laboratory tests is it possible to detect viruses.

There are quick tests, which can be found in pharmacies. The safest tests, however, are the PCR type, carried out in laboratories, hospitals and research centers. These are capable of detecting and specifying a wider range of respiratory viruses.

When to seek medical attention? In person or online?

“In most cases, mild conditions occur and hospitalization or even face-to-face care is not necessary. Teleconsultations can be made without any loss in the evaluation. In cases with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, intense prostration, fever that does not stop with medication , the face-to-face evaluation justifies and, in the online consultation, you can already make the referral to a hospital or a health unit”, reports Adelino de Melo Freire Jnior, cooperating infectologist at Unimed-BH.

Experts emphasize that more attention is needed for patients in risk groups, such as diabetics, hypertension, obese people and other pre-existing diseases. This, in addition to cases with more acute symptoms such as high and intermittent fever and greater difficulty breathing.

“When fever is persistent, one of the reasons to seek (medical care). High fever that disappears and then returns, appears at first, disappears and returns: a sign of possible complications due to bacterial infection. awareness in the case of older patients. Or the worsening of preexisting diseases. These complications are more frequent and worrying in obese, hypertensive, diabetes, over 60 or immunosuppressed people,” Starling comments, adding that “the coincidence of these epidemics is a new fact . If it’s going to be more severe, it’s more likely in higher-risk groups.”

Discharge of infections and waiting time for care

The rapid increase in new infections by COVID, together with cases of flu, in recent weeks, has made several cities readjust the service and beds in hospital units. Minas Gerais recorded a 1,052% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases added every 24 hours in 10 days, jumping from 398 on December 27th to 4,585 new confirmations on January 7th.

Most private hospitals in 10 states in the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest and South and in the Federal District recorded a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 and the flu syndrome caused by the Influenza virus. A survey by the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp) among 33 companies shows that 88% verified an increase in the occurrence of respiratory diseases and flu.

The increase in the number of cases of contamination by the coronavirus has been, on average, 655% since December 2021, and some health units have reported a proportion higher than 1,000%. The growth of Influenza infection diagnoses was, on average, 270%.

In recent days, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) has opened 95 new public nursing beds in the capital. However, even with the greater offer, the occupation of wards in Belo Horizonte due to COVID-19 grew again after the fall on Thursday (6/1). According to the epidemiological bulletin this Friday (7/1) of the PBH, the index reached the red level again, registering 72.2%.

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte reactivated the online consultation service for cases of flu syndrome last Thursday (6/1). The system is already working, and access is via the PBH portal or the mobile app. The service had already been created in the capital of Minas Gerais during the most critical periods of the pandemic, and ended in November last year.

(photo: Soraia Piva/EM/DA Press) In a statement, Unimed-BH reported that calls for COVID, flu and other respiratory diseases increased 37% in Belo Horizonte and the metropolitan region in the first six days of January, compared to the same period last year. The ‘high demand, with more than 18 thousand attendances in person’, causes an increase in the waiting time.

The cooperative claims that it is taking ’emergency measures’ to increase its service capacity, strengthening online and face-to-face service teams. “Due to the high demand from patients with flu-like symptoms, the capacity for online consultations has been expanded day by day, including new fronts of care and expansion of consultation hours, now carried out 24 hours a day”, he explains.

“In recent weeks we have had a significant increase in the number of emergency room and emergency care services. Since just before Christmas, there have been very high numbers and they are rising”, says Freire Jnior, who cites vaccination as a differential for us not to experience the chaos in health as at the beginning of last year. “Those who took two or three doses of the vaccine have a low chance of developing a serious condition. We had an increase in hospitalization, but not as significant as the care provided by the ER. points.

“Outpatient care is under pressure, both public and private. Vaccination was essential to prevent serious forms that overcrowded the health system”, confirms Starling.

Vaccination and forms of prevention

Infectologists remember that the ways to prevent infections by these viruses are the same in both cases. Use of masks, hand hygiene, objects and places of physical contact, social distancing and avoiding crowds.

Vaccination for both COVID and influenza is available free of charge to the population. In the case of Influenza H3N2, the vaccine should already be distributed for this year’s campaign, which should start in March. Even so, the one being used protects against other viruses that are already circulating in the country.